Here's More on the Israeli Strikes on the Meeting of the Iranian Supreme Council

Today, Israeli forces dealt another blow to the Iranian leadership, hitting yet another meeting of high-ranking Israeli officials. The Iranian Supreme Council was gathered to appoint a new Supreme Leader, after losing at least two — including the long-reigning Ayatollah Khamenei — in strikes over the weekend.

Here's more on what we know about that meeting. It turns out the "Assembly of Experts," was in the building when it was leveled by Israeli munitions. That assembly has 88 members.

The Islamic republic’s Assembly of Experts building in Qom was attacked while the 88 council members were voting to choose the next supreme leader. pic.twitter.com/Q2la7h3p4P — Emily Schrader - אמילי שריידר امیلی شریدر (@emilykschrader) March 3, 2026

They were holding a vote to elect the next Supreme Leader.

Here's more from The Jerusalem Post:

The IDF targeted a building in which Tehran's 88-member Assembly of Experts was meeting to choose Iran's next supreme leader, Israeli sources told The Jerusalem Post on Tuesday. Iranian news agencies reported that the building was "flattened" during the Israeli strikes. Earlier on Tuesday, a member of the Assembly of Experts said that picking the previous Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's successor 'won't take long', according to Iran's ISNA news agency.

Simply incredible intelligence work.

Israel just blew up Iran's "Assembly of Experts" as it gathered to choose a new Supreme Leader 💀https://t.co/W0eS6z8v7Q — Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) March 3, 2026

This would be a near-fatal blow to what's left of the Iranian leadership.

🚨🇮🇷🇮🇱Dramatic:



Israel attacked the 88 members of the council while they were holding ballots to elect the Supreme Leader. — Eli Afriat 🇮🇱 (@EliAfriatISR) March 3, 2026

Israeli sources confirmed that Israel's Air Force hit the building in the city of Qom.

An Israeli defense source confirms that the Israeli Air Force struck a building in the Iranian city of Qom where senior clerics had gathered to elect Iran's new supreme leader.



The Assembly of Experts has 88 members, though it is unclear how many of them were at the building at… https://t.co/1ZDK2TMjlk — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) March 3, 2026

It remains unclear exactly how many have been killed, but if videos circulating online are any indication, it's not looking good for what was left of Iran's senior government officials.

