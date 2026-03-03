Marco Rubio Got Very Sassy With the Fake News Media Regarding the Iran Strikes Yesterday
Trump's Top Middle East Negotiator Dropped a Bombshell About Iran and Its Nuke Program Last Night
A GOP Rep Called Katie Pavlich After Being Briefed on Operation Epic Fury. Here's What He Said
Zohran Mamdani Has Already Broken His Promise to Be Transparent
Iranian Missile Attack Leaves Seven Israelis Wounded
NATO's Secretary General Confirms Iran Was on Its Way to Getting Nuclear Weapons
VIP
War! What Is It Good For? Liberating Women.
Report: Israeli Strike Just Hit Another Meeting of the Iranian Supreme Council
DHS Slams Governor Spanberger for Protecting a Murderer Over Virginians
Virginia Circuit Court: Yeah, the Dem Redistricting Scheme Is Illegal, but We'll Allow It Anyway
This MN Rep Wants to Unmask ICE So Leftists Can Terrorize Them
Abigail Spanberger Is Protecting the Criminal Illegal Who Murdered a Virginia Woman
Canada's MAiD Program Crossed a Grim Threshold
JD Vance Explains Why Operation Epic Fury Isn't Another Forever War
Tipsheet

Here's More on the Israeli Strikes on the Meeting of the Iranian Supreme Council

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 03, 2026 10:45 AM
Here's More on the Israeli Strikes on the Meeting of the Iranian Supreme Council
AP Photo/Vahid Salemi

Today, Israeli forces dealt another blow to the Iranian leadership, hitting yet another meeting of high-ranking Israeli officials. The Iranian Supreme Council was gathered to appoint a new Supreme Leader, after losing at least two — including the long-reigning Ayatollah Khamenei — in strikes over the weekend.

Here's more on what we know about that meeting. It turns out the "Assembly of Experts," was in the building when it was leveled by Israeli munitions. That assembly has 88 members.

They were holding a vote to elect the next Supreme Leader.

Here's more from The Jerusalem Post:

The IDF targeted a building in which Tehran's 88-member Assembly of Experts was meeting to choose Iran's next supreme leader, Israeli sources told The Jerusalem Post on Tuesday.

Iranian news agencies reported that the building was "flattened" during the Israeli strikes.

Earlier on Tuesday, a member of the Assembly of Experts said that picking the previous Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's successor 'won't take long', according to Iran's ISNA news agency.

Simply incredible intelligence work.

This would be a near-fatal blow to what's left of the Iranian leadership.

Israeli sources confirmed that Israel's Air Force hit the building in the city of Qom.

It remains unclear exactly how many have been killed, but if videos circulating online are any indication, it's not looking good for what was left of Iran's senior government officials.

