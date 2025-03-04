Boston's Mayor Got Slapped Down By AG Bondi, But That's Not the Worst...
Republican Senator Bernie Moreno Handing Out American Flags at Trump's Joint Session Address

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  March 04, 2025 7:30 PM
AP Photo/Jeff Dean, File

Later on Tuesday, President Donald Trump will give his address before a joint session of Congress, just a little over a month into his second term. While Democrats have some hairbrained ideas on how to disrupt the speech, and have taken to some ridiculous tactics to voice their opposition to the Trump administration, one Republican senator is going in a different, more patriotic direction. Ahead of the speech, Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH) will hand out American flags to his fellow Republican senators.

Moreno confirmed as much when speaking with Fox News earlier on Tuesday, indicating he has "enough for every Republican senator." He also spoke to the reporter about how "the idea" behind the flags "is very simple," as he "came to this country from somewhere else, became a naturalized citizen," having been born in and coming over to the United States legally from Colombia.

"I stood in front of a really angry Marine who put his finger in my face and said 'you better remember you only bow to one flag,'" he continued, also speaking out about his Democratic colleagues when it comes to why he's handing out the American flag. 

"And I think the fact that we have Democrats that bring the flags of other countries into that chamber, it's a disgrace. So if they're going to do that, take a moment to try to make a show of why we should care more about some foreign land that most Ohioans don't know where it is, then it's going to be an opportunity for Republicans to remind the country that we stand with America."

Moreno confirmed to the reporter, who asked specifically about Ukraine, that he meant "any country, honestly." Last April, House Democrats indeed had to be reprimanded after waving Ukrainian flags on the House floor after a vote to provide funding. 

The senator then reminded that other government buildings in other nations don't fly the American flag, even our allies, but rather they fly their own flag. "And I think American politicians should only honor and respect the American flag," he once again stressed. The idea of these pocket flags, Moreno also explained, "is to show patriotism," adding "we have a lot of things that unite us as Americans, our language, our culture, our flag, our shared history, these are the things we should celebrate. We shouldn't use any of those things to divide us."

Stay tuned with Townhall for more coverage, including with our live blog.

