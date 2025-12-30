Guess Who Finally Showed Up at Minneapolis 'Quality Learing Center' This Week

YouTuber Nick Shirley did what no one in the legacy media bothered to do: he exposed the rampant fraud being perpetrated by Somali-run daycares in Minnesota by going to these "daycares" with a camera and asking questions. That's it. That's how easy it was for Shirley to amass more than 120 million views of his 42-minute story on X, and blow wide open the ongoing fraud scandal in the Land of 10,000 Lakes.

Shirley's exposé was so damning that Governor Tim Walz was forced to respond, even though his statement — issued through a spokesperson — was "weak sauce," as our Matt Vespa put it.

"The governor has worked for years to crack down on fraud and ask the state legislature for more authority to take aggressive action," the spokesperson said. "He has strengthened oversight — including launching investigations into these specific facilities, one of which was already closed."

Sure.

One of the daycares, with the misspelled name, "Quality Learing Center," supposedly cares for 99 children. When Shirley showed up, the building appeared empty.

Now, The New York Post is reporting that the owners are getting short-tempered with reporters and apparently trucking in those missing kids.

Quality ‘Learing’ daycare targeted in Minneapolis ‘fraud’ video blames designer for typo — as worker snaps at Post reporter: ‘Get the f–k out of here’ https://t.co/0OMHHEfTBX pic.twitter.com/jVYWoFlVem — New York Post (@nypost) December 29, 2025

According to neighbors, the site was devoid of children until Monday, just days after Shirley's video exploded on social media.

"We've never seen kids go in there until today. That parking lot is empty all the time, and I was under the impression that place is permanently closed," the neighbor told The New York Post.

That confusion is understandable.

Last week, MN Department of Children Commissioner Tikki Brown claimed the "Quality Learing Center" was actually closed down.

NEW: MN Department of Children commissioner Tikki Brown claims the Quality Learing Center closed down last week, which explains why there were no children when Nick Shirley visited.



Today, however, the Quality Learing Center was packed with kids.



The New York Post reports the… pic.twitter.com/P11ooZNkLI — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 30, 2025

Others said it was closed due to "multiple safety violations."

They had already been shut down.

Minneapolis shut them down because of multiple safety violations, that’s why they were closed when you went there. https://t.co/o8YfcFSega — Walter Masterson (@waltermasterson) December 30, 2025

But, according to pending Community Notes, the "Quality Learing Center" was still active as of December 30. However, good luck trying to check the status of any childcare facility in the state. If you click on the MN DHS license lookup website, you get an error message that reads, "The Minnesota Department of Human Services has seen an unprecedented high volume of traffic to this website, causing service disruptions and website outages. We are actively working on this issue. This message will be removed when it is resolved."

The Quality Learing Center reopened today if that is the case. Also impossible to check now. pic.twitter.com/0aIxv1UBpg — @amuse (@amuse) December 30, 2025

Employees at the "Quality Learing Center" are also getting testy and confrontational with the media, with one employee snapping at New York Post reporters (NSFW language warning):

Employee of Quality ‘Learing’ daycare snaps at Post reporter: ‘Get the f–k out of here’ pic.twitter.com/ZW4HT3TegO — New York Post (@nypost) December 29, 2025

"Don't f***ing touch this area," the employee says.

"What's your response to the allegations?" the reporter asks. "Is there fraud going on here?"

"Get the f*** out of here," the employee responds.

"What's your response to the allegations? Is there fraud going on here and is there children? That's all," the reporter continues.

The employee says something inaudible and continues filming the reporters.

We get it. We'd be cranky if we were bilking the Minnesota taxpayers for millions and suddenly had to show up to work to hide the fraud. We must've thrown off his holiday plans.

