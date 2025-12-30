Dave Chappelle Stuns His Audience Taking About Trump's National Guard Deployments

If there’s one person who knows how to stun his fanbase, it’s Dave Chappelle. The man is no-holds-barred on numerous issues. He speaks his mind, and it’s landed him in trouble with the LGBT community, or as he calls them, ‘the alphabet people,’ regarding his quips about the transgender community and political correctness. In his latest Netflix special, Dave Chappelle: The Unsoppable, the comedian touched upon the deployment of the National Guard, and it did not disappoint.

Advertisement

The lead-up sounds like an MS Now segment. Chappelle talked about the National Guard being deployed to Washington, D.C., the DC police being taken over by the Feds, and how black residents don’t like that. He said it was a move to take the chocolate out of the city. He said that his governor, Chappelle is now a Buckeye resident, dispatched units to the capital. He also said, as we know, this isn’t a DC thing, it’s a nationwide initiative, though he joked that they’re needed in Memphis. He wound up the audience only to drop the fact that the Guard’s deployment cleaned up the capital and made things cleaner in the city.

“I came here mad, ready to fight, but when I drove through the city, it looked clean, guys, I gotta tell you it looked clean,” he said.

[WARNING: STRONG LANGUAGE]:

Dave Chappelle STUNNED his Liberal DC crowd when he admitted on stage that Trump's National Guard deployment to stop crime & cleanup DC is working...



"I came here mad, ready to fight, but when I drove through the city, it looked clean, guys, I gotta tell you it looked clean."… pic.twitter.com/LEPWKBoIPa — George (@BehizyTweets) December 28, 2025

Just magnificent.

We all know this is a popular move. Even the most ardent anti-Trump liberals in DC admit it, though not openly.

I said “thank you” to some National Guards near my house this week and they seemed stunned but politely responded and ma’am’d me. ❤️🇺🇸 https://t.co/Oq2KwHAslt — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@HarmeetKDhillon) December 29, 2025

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code MERRY74 for 74% off your VIP membership!

Merry Christmas!