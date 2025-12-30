This State Might Be Another Hotbed of Somali Fraud
Tipsheet

Dave Chappelle Stuns His Audience Taking About Trump's National Guard Deployments

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | December 30, 2025 6:30 AM
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

If there’s one person who knows how to stun his fanbase, it’s Dave Chappelle. The man is no-holds-barred on numerous issues. He speaks his mind, and it’s landed him in trouble with the LGBT community, or as he calls them, ‘the alphabet people,’ regarding his quips about the transgender community and political correctness. In his latest Netflix special, Dave Chappelle: The Unsoppable, the comedian touched upon the deployment of the National Guard, and it did not disappoint. 

The lead-up sounds like an MS Now segment. Chappelle talked about the National Guard being deployed to Washington, D.C., the DC police being taken over by the Feds, and how black residents don’t like that. He said it was a move to take the chocolate out of the city. He said that his governor, Chappelle is now a Buckeye resident, dispatched units to the capital. He also said, as we know, this isn’t a DC thing, it’s a nationwide initiative, though he joked that they’re needed in Memphis. He wound up the audience only to drop the fact that the Guard’s deployment cleaned up the capital and made things cleaner in the city. 

“I came here mad, ready to fight, but when I drove through the city, it looked clean, guys, I gotta tell you it looked clean,” he said.  

[WARNING: STRONG LANGUAGE]: 

Related:

DONALD TRUMP

Just magnificent. 

We all know this is a popular move. Even the most ardent anti-Trump liberals in DC admit it, though not openly.

