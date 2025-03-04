Democrats Plan to Disrupt Trump's Speech, but They Aren't Quite Sure How

Democrats are reportedly planning to disrupt President Donald Trump’s first speech in front of Congress in his second term.

Democratic lawmakers are considering a variety of forms of protest against the president as he addresses the Senate and House, according to Axios. One House Democrat told the news outlet, “The part that we all agree on is that this is not business as usual and we would like to find a way – productively – to express our outrage.”

However, the Democrats are having difficulty agreeing on a course of action they can rally behind, according to the report.

What we're hearing: Some members have told colleagues they may walk out of the chamber when Trump says specific lines they find objectionable, lawmakers told Axios. Criticism of transgender kids was brought up as a line in the sand that could trigger members to storm out, according to a House Democrat. A wide array of props — including noisemakers — has also been floated: Signs with anti-Trump or anti-DOGE messages — just as Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) held up a sign during Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech last year that said "war criminal."

Eggs or empty egg cartons to highlight how inflation is driving up the price of eggs.

Pocket constitutions to make the case that Trump has been violating the Constitution by shutting down congressionally authorized agencies.

Hand clappers, red cards and various other props have also been discussed, multiple sources said. The intrigue: In closed-door meetings and on the House floor Monday night, lawmakers were specifically discouraged from using props, two House Democrats told Axios.

The Democrats are torn about putting on a dramatic display during Trump’s speech. Another Democratic lawmaker told Axios that, “There are definitely a lot of constituents that really want Democrats to disrupt and there are … constituents who feel like that just plays into [Trump’s] plans.”

Another group of Democrats plan to express their opposition to the president by wearing certain colors. The Women’s Caucus has suggested having its members wear pink while female members of the Congressional Black Caucus are considering wearing black “to more accurately capture the party’s somber mood,” Axios reported.

The Ukraine Caucus will “distribute ties and scarves with the colors of Ukraine’s flag to signal support for President Volodymyr Zelensky,” after his highly contentious meeting with President Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

In a post on X, CNN Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju indicated that House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries has asked Democrats to refrain from using props during the speech.

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries urged Democrats not to bring props to President Trump’s speech tonight, according to a source in a closed-door caucus meeting.



The message from Democratic leaders is for their members to voice their opposition, but don’t create a spectacle… — Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 4, 2025

In reality, the Democrats have few options when it comes to making their displeasure with Trump known. After being shellacked in the 2024 election, they have lost much of their influence. To put it simply, the public no longer trusts them to lead the nation in the right direction.

This means that if Democrats put on a spectacle, it would not redound in their favor. Trump still enjoys a considerable level of support – especially since he just took office. If they are smart, they will take a more subdued and less dramatic approach to the president’s speech. But, as we have seen, the left simply cannot help themselves, so it makes sense to expect a display of political theater.