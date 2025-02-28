Are We Supposed to Feel Bad for KJP After Her Remarks at Harvard Kennedy School?

Earlier this week, to some rather strong reactions with many pointing out how complicit he was in the cover-up, CNN's Jake Tapper announced the upcoming release of a book he co-authored on President Joe Biden and his attempt at running for reelection. His co-author, Axios' Alex Thompson, on Thursday shared a clip to X of Biden's White House press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre. The clip, from her remarks at a Harvard Kennedy School Institute of Politics forum, shows Jean-Pierre lamenting the difficulties after Biden's disastrous June 27 debate last year against now President Donald Trump, weeks before he was forced out of the race by his fellow Democrats.

Speaking about what was "the toughest thing" for her in the three weeks between the debate and when Biden was forced out, Jean-Pierre mentioned "a disconnect" with leaders in the Democratic Party. Quoting former White House Communications Director Ben LaBolt, KJP described it as "a firing squad," adding, "I had never seen anything like it before."

The former press secretary went on to stress such a point, again noting how she "had never seen a party do that in a way that they did," which was "hurtful and sad to see that happening."

KJP stood up for Biden from there, appearing even more delusional when it comes to her view on the former president. She regards him as a "a true patriot" who "did everything that he can for this country," as well as someone who "has done more than in his one term than most presidents had done in two terms, historical things."

In a way, Biden did — though not in the way KJP meant it — as he set the country back, especially when it comes to the economy and inflation, peace on the world stage, and political divisions for this second Trump term.

Thus, KJP described being "shocked by what she was seeing" when it comes to Biden's fellow Democrats trying to and ultimately successfully forcing him out in hopes to have better chances for the 2024 elections.

When asked for clarity about how she was talking about fellow Democrats coming out against Biden, KJP not only affirmed this, but also stressed she "had never seen anything like that" and how "shocking" it was. She offered how Democrats should have been "coming together," as she went for a point we've heard all too often from Democrats, which is that the party should've focused on how to "be unified and trying to figure out how to save our democracy, how do we fight back."

Not only did KJP see such a move as "truly, truly unfortunate," she claimed "it hurt us more than I think folks realized to have done that."

Former Biden press secretary Karine Jean Pierre on the post-debate fall-out.



“It was a firing squad…I had never seen anything like that before…that was shocking, shocking…It was truly, truly unfortunate. And I think it hurt us more than folks realized.” pic.twitter.com/GrFwP7muRo — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) February 27, 2025

Democrats in disarray truly comes into focus on this one. Recall how the polls have always underestimated Trump. RealClearPolling had Vice President Kamala Harris up by +0.1 for their final average, but Trump won that election, not only with the Electoral College, but the popular vote as well. RCP polls for a race between Trump and Biden showed Trump up by +3.1.

Many Democrats, especially those facing tough reelection prospects, called for Biden to step aside, no doubt in hopes to save face. Democrats still lost the presidency, including the popular vote, which hasn't happened since 2004. Trump also won all swing states, and Republicans kept control of the House and won back control of the Senate.

Biden's mental decline wasn't new in late June 2024, after that debate, which Tapper co-moderated. Many had spoken about it for years, including Lara Trump, whom Tapper castigated for daring to raise the issue in 2020, insisting Biden had a stutter.

Here's Jake Tapper incensed over Joe Biden's "stutter" and outraged over claims of Biden's cognitive decline.



Now he's cashing in on a book about Biden's cognitive decline and media cover up. There is no bottom for these people.

pic.twitter.com/rdNdqh4YKQ — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 26, 2025

KJP was also chief among those covering up Biden's mental decline and health issues, especially with her lack of transparency and her remarks about how Biden had a "team," though that led to even more concerns. Let's also not forget all the gaslighting that came from this administration when she claimed video footage showing Biden's concerning moments amounted to "cheap fakes."

Last July, not long after Biden was forced out of the race, a YouGov/Times of London poll was released, showing who voters thought was complicit in covering up for Biden. Nearly all voters thought White House staff was involved, with 77 percent saying they were "a great deal" involved, 14 percent saying they were "somewhat" involved, and 4 percent saying they were "a little" involved.