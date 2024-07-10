What Is This 'Team' Karine Jean-Pierre Is Referring To?

Tuesday's White House press briefing wasn't much better than the one from the day before, though at this most recent briefing, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre did make a telling and concerning point beyond those specifically to do with President Joe Biden's health. As she and other Biden allies have been claiming, we don't need to worry about concerns with the president, because he has a "team."

As Fox News' Peter Doocy pointed out that "we know the president says that his health is fine, but it’s just his brain, and that he’s sharpest before 8:00," Jean-Pierre cut him off to insist the president "was joking," deciding to emphasize "I just want to make sure that that’s out there."

Before Doocy could get to the heart of his question, he and Jean-Pierre ended up getting into a back-and-forth about "what's the joke," with the press secretary offering "he was speaking off the cuff, and he was making a joke, arguing "you know the president, he likes to joke a lot."

After Jean-Pierre insisted several more times that "it's a joke" when Biden himself makes comments about his age, Doocy finally was able to get to his original question.

"He's sharpest before 8:00p.m.," Doocy pointed out once more. "So, say that the Pentagon at some point picks up an incoming nuke; it’s 11:00 p.m. Who do you call? The First Lady?"

Jean-Pierre's answer was that Biden "has a team."

"He has a team that lets him know of any--of any news that is pertinent and important to the American people. He has someone--or--that is decided, obviously, with his National Security Council on who gets to tell him that news," she offered.

Comments from former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and his experiences with Biden have been frequently coming back up. Doocy quoted him saying how First Lady Jill Biden "was there as well" for their meetings.

"When the First Lady is in these meetings, is she making decisions, or is she just," Doocy started to ask, also asking if she's "advising the president." Jean-Pierre cut him off, though, to insist "no," that "the president is the president of the United States" and "he makes decisions."

Jean-Pierre became even more testy when Doocy asked about First Son Hunter Biden, who is now a "gatekeeper." Like the first lady, Hunter has been instrumental in keeping Biden in the race for reelection.

"President Biden has told me before he and his son don’t have any business dealings together," Doocy reminded as he asked a key question. "So, what is Hunter Biden doing in White House meetings?"

Jean-Pierre stuck to Biden being "very close to his family, as you know" and the timing of the 4th of July holiday for Hunter's presence, despite how "there is a report that aides were struck by [Hunter's] presence during their discussions," as Doocy reminded. Earlier this month, NBC News reported on Hunter being at meetings, and how that presence concerned aides.

"Look, I can’t — I’m — I’m certainly not going to get into private conversations that o- — that occur," Jean-Pierre also insisted.

When Doocy asked "can you say if Hunter Biden has access to classified information," Jean-Pierre responded with a "no."

DOOCY: Biden has admitted he's sharpest before 8 PM. Who do you call if there's a national security threat at 11PM, the First Lady?



KJP: He has a team. pic.twitter.com/y6V2BpmKes — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 9, 2024

Jean-Pierre is hardly the only one to reference that Biden "has a team." Immediately following that disastrous debate almost two weeks ago now, Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA), a surrogate of the president, offered "we have a great team of people that will help govern. That is what I’m going to continue to make the case for."

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX), who on that same day as Khanna's remarks filed a resolution calling on Vice President Kamala Harris to make use of the 25th Amendment, pointed to such remarks as further reason why the cabinet needs to be convened.

This is 25th Amendment. https://t.co/pHpFtJAFo4 — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) June 28, 2024

Roy also brought up concerns with "a team" with Fox News recently, specifically this idea of "hav[ing] a president by committee" making clear "that is unacceptable, our founders rejected it, it is deeply offensive and unconstitutional."

We continue to see such examples as the reason why a president coming off as increasingly unfit is supposedly fit to serve another four-year term.



