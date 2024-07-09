Senate Democrats Demand DOJ Bring Their Lawfare Against Clarence Thomas
Tipsheet

KJP Can't Shake Questions About Biden's Health

Katie Pavlich
July 09, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

After a disastrous briefing Monday afternoon, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre held another briefing Tuesday where she was again pressed about President Joe Biden's health. 

The briefing came after Democrats on Capitol Hill held a series of meetings about the path forward with Biden as the 2024 nominee. 

When asked about a lack of confidence inside his political party, Jean Pierre insisted Biden still has a enough support to continue his campaign for a second White House term.


2024 ELECTION

