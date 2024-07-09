KJP Can't Shake Questions About Biden's Health

After a disastrous briefing Monday afternoon, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre held another briefing Tuesday where she was again pressed about President Joe Biden's health.

Reporter: "Have the last twelve days made you reconsider any specific statements that you might have made in recent months on [Biden's health]?"



KJP: I've already owned up to my mistakes. pic.twitter.com/A0RB5Nsiro — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 9, 2024

Reporter: How worried is Biden that, despite his best efforts, that he won’t be able to close the books on concerns over his physical and mental health? pic.twitter.com/L6RSg9lRp9 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 9, 2024

The briefing came after Democrats on Capitol Hill held a series of meetings about the path forward with Biden as the 2024 nominee.

Q after House Democratic meeting: "Are you all on the same page?"@RepCohen (D-TN): "No … we're not even in the same book." pic.twitter.com/bvi095GTe0 — CSPAN (@cspan) July 9, 2024

MSNBC: Very few Senate Democrats have publicly “reaffirmed their support for President Biden” — one of them being extremely vulnerable Bob Casey pic.twitter.com/Cl56NT6BX3 — Team McCormick (@TeamMcCormickPA) July 9, 2024

When asked about a lack of confidence inside his political party, Jean Pierre insisted Biden still has a enough support to continue his campaign for a second White House term.

Reporter: "Does [Biden] feel like he's beat back this effort to force him to step aside?"



KJP: Biden still has lots of support! pic.twitter.com/ichBMJ0PW7 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 9, 2024



