Minnesota's Sen. Tina Smith Savagely Ratioed for Celebrating Release of Convicted Murderer

Sen. Tina Smith (D-MN), like most of her fellow Democrats, has been posting plenty to her X account going against President Donald Trump and Elon Musk. She took a break from doing so earlier this week, though, when she celebrated the release of Leonard Peltier. Although Peltier had been convicted of killing two FBI agents in 1975 and sentenced to two consecutive life terms in prison, President Joe Biden commuted his sentence on his last day in office last month.

Advertisement

"Welcome home, Leonard. It’s been a long time coming," Smith declared on Tuesday evening. Peltier had been released earlier that day.

Welcome home, Leonard. It’s been a long time coming. https://t.co/3lYkcLpVfZ — Senator Tina Smith (@SenTinaSmith) February 18, 2025

"On June 26, 1975, FBI Agents Jack Coler and Ronald Williams were murdered by Leonard Peltier at Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota," according to a web page the FBI has dedicated to the case.

The senator's post says nothing about Coler or Williams, but rather focuses on Peltier and is a quoted repost from Indianz.com. An article from the site never mentions the agents' names, and only gives this brief description of the case. Otherwise, the focus is on Peltier and those who advocated for a commuted sentence:

Peltier has been serving two life terms in connection with the murders of two FBI agents on the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota in June 1975. Activists, supported by members of Congress and religious, political and legal figures worldwide, have been seeking his release ever since, arguing that he was prosecuted and punished unfairly during a time of massive change and upheaval in Indian Country.

The article also mentions that Peltier isn't even remaining in Minnesota, but rather "is now on his way to North Dakota, to the homelands of his tribe, the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians."

The FBI web page linked to a letter from then-FBI Director Christopher Wray opposing Peltier's request for parole from 2024. "Over the last 45 years," said Director Wray in a ﻿letter opposing Peltier's 2024 parole request, "no fewer than 22 federal judges have evaluated the evidence and considered Peltier’s legal arguments. Each has reached the same conclusion: Peltier’s claims are meritless, and his convictions and sentence must stand," the web page noted.

Smith's post has received only 263 likes, while over 1,000 replies have taken issue with her celebrating the release of a convicted killer. Brett T. at our sister site of Twitchy highlighted some of the best examples.

Leonard Peltier murdered two federal agents, Tina. pic.twitter.com/BF9oxKod0x — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) February 18, 2025

Former FBI Dir. Chris Wray to Biden, in a Jan 10th letter:



"Peltier is a remorseless killer, who brutally murdered two of our own–Special Agents Jack Coler and Ronald Williams."https://t.co/78ydLSrTmQ — Sean Nienow (@SNienow) February 19, 2025

He killed two FBI agents … weird flex, Tina. https://t.co/bGIF1UQaji — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) February 21, 2025

One quoted repost from PoliMath pointed out how Smith applauding the move makes him "not care at all about the Jan 6 pardons," with plenty of Democrats throwing a fit over Trump pardoning January 6 defendants on his first day in office.

This is the kind of thing that makes me not care at all about the Jan 6 pardons



This guy killed 2 FBI agents. Biden commuted his sentence to house arrest & a Dem Senator personally applauds him. https://t.co/i1plbDh6RA — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) February 21, 2025

Peltier's sentence wasn't the only one Biden commuted. He also made news on January 20 for preemptively pardoning General Mark Milley, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and members of the January 6 select committee. Minutes before Trump took office, Biden also preemptively pardoned his family. He had already pardoned his son, Hunter Biden, on December 1 of last year, after he and the White House repeatedly claimed he would not do so.

Advertisement

Biden also made news at the end of his term for record high acts of clemency. This included the largest single-day act of clemency. Just before Christmas, on December 23, Biden also commuted the sentences of 37 of the 40 federal death row inmates to life in prison.

Smith made news last week after she announced she would not seek reelection. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), a member of the far-left Squad, may run for her seat, as may Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN), who was Kamala Harris' failed and poorly vetted running mate for the 2024 election.