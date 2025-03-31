Democratic Sen. Coons: 'Your Average Middle American' Is Too Stupid to Find Greenland on a Map

While speaking to CNN's Dana Bash on Monday morning, Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE), provided Republicans with the perfect opportunity when it comes to the issue of getting involved with Greenland.

Coons was trying to highlight his party's issue with the Trump administration looking to get involved with Greenland for the sake of national security. As Townhall covered all last week, Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance traveled to Greenland, where they met with American Guardians at a U.S. Space Force base on the island. The Democratic senator claims he wants to see the administration focus on other issues, arguing that perhaps Americans are hoping for that as well. He couldn't just say that, though. He had to insult these Americans in the process as well.

In remarks that the Rapid Response 47 X account aptly noted amounted to Democrats "SHOWING THEIR TRUE COLORS," Coons offered that "your average Middle American" couldn't even find Greenland on a map, implying that they were too stupid.

"Look, your average Trump voters laughs at us and says 'he's owning the libs,' and your average Middle American says 'why are you wasting your time on Greenland? I can't even find it on a map!'"

A fuller clip shared by Bash doesn't exactly help, as Coons laughed over President Donald Trump's remarks about his interest in the territory, even calling them "insane." Without missing a beat, after he insulted "your average Middle American," Coons went on to fearmonger about threatening the NATO alliance, as he also mentioned concerns from the Danes and Canadians.

The senator also went on to stress that "we have to focus on the two issues that I said were the main issues to the Democratic Party and working Americans." If that's really the case, why would Coons make such an insulting point about part of the country, and one that Republicans aptly capitalize on.

SHOWING THEIR TRUE COLORS: Democrat Sen. @ChrisCoons thinks "your average Middle American" is too stupid to find Greenland on a map. pic.twitter.com/ethsbnBWgT — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 31, 2025

"We could spend all of our time huffing and puffing about how ridiculous it is, but look, your average Trump voter laughs at us and says, 'He's owning the libs.'" That's what Sen. @ChrisCoons told me on @InsidePolitics about President Trump not ruling out taking Greenland by… pic.twitter.com/JxCf7zcm7o — Dana Bash (@DanaBashCNN) March 31, 2025

That's not a good look for the senator, least of all because Greenland isn't that difficult to find on a map. It's a massive island located in North America, just northeast of the United States and Canada. Further, why did Coons, whose state isn't actually located in "Middle America," feel the need to focus on a certain part of the country?

The remarks insulting "your average Middle American" has been trending over X for Monday. Coons has not posted about those remarks from his own X accounts, though he did share another part of that same interview from his political account, to do with claims against President Donald Trump and Elon Musk.

One of those Republicans chiming in to express outrage about Coons remarks included someone who is much closer to Middle America, Rep. Lisa McClain (R-MI), who also serves as the House Republican Conference chairwoman.

"Unbelievable! Democrats cannot contain their hatred for President Trump and the millions of Americans who proudly supported Republicans in November," she posted, sharing a clip.

McClain also addressed other insulting remarks against everyday Americans from other Democrats, including Hillary Clinton when running for president in 2016, remarks she's since doubled down on, and then President Joe Biden.

"First they called us 'deplorables,' then they called us 'garbage,' and now we’re just stupid," she added in her post.

A White House aide provided Townhall with a statement on Coons' remarks, one which also referenced Clinton's "deplorables" insult. "The deplorable comment stuck because it perfectly sums up how Democrats really feel. This is how they talk behind closed doors--they have nothing but contempt for everyday Americans," the aide said.

Unbelievable! Democrats cannot contain their hatred for President Trump and the millions of Americans who proudly supported Republicans in November.



First they called us “deplorables,” then they called us “garbage,” and now we’re just stupid. https://t.co/Z1CNt5auQD — Lisa McClain (@LisaForCongress) March 31, 2025

