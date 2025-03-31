Pete Hegseth Shakes Up the Military Again

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has wasted no time shaking up the military since joining the Trump administration, bringing a no-nonsense, mission-first approach to the Pentagon. In his latest move, Hegseth ordered a 60-day review of military combat arms standards to ensure no exceptions are being made for female troops to enter physically demanding roles within the branches. Hegseth has committed to ensuring combat readiness over political correctness and reinforces the idea that the U.S. military should be held to the same rigorous standards regardless of gender.

On Monday, Hegseth issued a memo ordering both men and women to be held to the same physical standards if they want to serve in combat roles. He argued that the Pentagon had allowed “standards to slip” since 2016, when combat roles were first opened to women.

“For far too long, we have allowed standards to slip. We’ve had different standards for men/women serving in combat arms [Military Occupational Specialty] MOS’s and jobs…. That’s not acceptable, and it changes right now!” Hegseth said in an X post.

In his memo, Hegseth requires a redefinition of combat arms occupations and non-combat roles, listing three military specialties “which require heightened entry-level and sustained physical fitness.” For ground combat, physical standards that must be met include the “ability to carry heavy loads, endure prolonged physical exertion, and perform effectively in austere, hostile environments.”

Meanwhile, the standards for special operations forces are “advanced swimming, climbing, parachuting, and the ability to operate in extreme environments.” This also includes “sustained peak physical performance.”

The memo states that future standards must ensure no current service member is held to a lower standard.

“All entry-level and sustained physical fitness requirements within combat arms positions must be sex-neutral, based solely on the operational demands of the occupation and the readiness needed to confront any adversary,” Hegseth continued.

Service secretaries will have 60 days to submit their proposed combat-role standards. Military branches will then be required to implement the changes within six months.

According to a 2022 Rand study, 65 percent of women failed the Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT). This prompted the U.S. Army to make different standards for men and women. Females were also allowed to re-test during the Army Ranger school’s “RAP week.”

Due to the intense physical capabilities of combat military roles, men and women must be held to the same standard. Lowering standards for females can compromise military effectiveness and put lives at risk.