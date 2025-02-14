VIP
This Democrat Senator Will Not Seek Reelection

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  February 14, 2025 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File

On Thursday, Minnesota Sen. Tina Smith announced that she would not seek reelection in 2026.

“I wanted you to hear directly from me that I have decided not to run for reelection to the United States Senate,” Smith said in a video posted to X. “After 20 years of hard and rewarding work in the public sector, I’m ready to spend more time with my family.”

“This decision is not political, it is entirely personal…Our country is in need of strong, progressive leadership right now, maybe more than ever,” she added, before stating that she would work to push radical leftist policies. 

“I can focus entirely on this job right now,” she claimed, stating that other leaders in Minnesota are ready to replace her and pick up where she left off.

“This job has been the honor of a lifetime. For the rest of my term, I’ll work as hard as I can for Minnesotans and our country,” she wrote in the caption of the video. “Thank you so much, Minnesota.”

Smith, 66, has represented the North Star State in the Senate since 2018. She was appointed in 2017 to fill a vacancy in the Senate left by Sen. Al Franken (D) when he resigned. 

Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin reacted to the news on X.

"The Senate won't be the same without my twin by my side," she said.

Before that, she served as the state's lieutenant governor and as an aide to Democrat politicians. 

She is the second Senate Democrat to announce her departure from the Senate. Last month, Michigan Sen. Gary Peters announced that he would not seek reelection.

