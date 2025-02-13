Lord Save Us: Ilhan Omar Is Eying Minnesota's Now-Open Senate Seat in 2026

We have another open US Senate seat for 2026, and it’s in Tim Walz’s backyard. Sen. Tina Smith (D-MN) announced today that she was not running for re-election, dealing Democrats another blow ahead of the 2026 midterms, where Sen. Gary Peters (D-MI) has also announced he won’t seek re-election.

The names that pop up to run for Smith’s seat on the Democratic side are Gov. Tim Walz, still licking his wounds over his 2024 defeat, and Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), the loudest voice of support for radical Islamic terrorists on the Hill. If I were a Democrat, I’d set myself on fire if these were the two top choices. But the field could be deep, and that means Democratic bloodsports could lie ahead (via Politico):

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is considering a run for Senate next year, according to a person close to the governor who was granted anonymity to describe internal deliberations. His consideration of the seat comes after Sen. Tina Smith (D-Minn.) announced her retirement from the blue-leaning battleground on Thursday. Walz, the former vice presidential nominee, could also run for reelection as governor in 2026. Already on Thursday, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan kicked off a bid with a post on social media: “I love Minnesota and my intention is to run for United States Senate and continue to serve the people of this state. I’ll make a formal announcement later this month.” Progressive Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) didn’t rule out a run, either. “Congresswoman Omar will be talking with Minnesotans about the future of the Senate seat and DFL party in Minnesota,” a spokesperson said. Rep. Angie Craig (D-Minn.) could also mount a bid. She’s receiving encouragement from the national and Minnesota levels to run, according to a person familiar with the situation. She’s stuck to a centrist lane in the House and recently rose to become the top Democrat on the House Agriculture Committee. Rep. Kelly Morrison (D-Minn.) is also getting outreach from people about running, according to one person familiar with the conversations. Attorney General Keith Ellison, a Democrat who previously served in the House, is another potential candidate.

We’ll see what happens. What a clown show, though.