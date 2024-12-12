Biden Announces Largest Single-Day Act of Clemency in Modern History

President Biden on Thursday announced the largest single-day act of clemency in modern U.S. history after commuting 1,500 sentences and issuing 39 pardons.

The commutations were for those who had been placed on home confinement during the pandemic and who have reintegrated into their families and communities, the White House said in a statement. The 39 pardons, meanwhile, are for individuals who committed non-violent offenses.

Together, these actions build on the President’s record of criminal justice reform to help reunite families, strengthen communities, and reintegrate individuals back into society. The President has issued more sentence commutations at this point in his presidency than any of his recent predecessors at the same point in their first terms. He is also the first President ever to issue categorical pardons to individuals convicted of simple use and possession of marijuana, and to former LGBTQI+ service members convicted of private conduct because of their sexual orientation. In the coming weeks, the President will take additional steps to provide meaningful second chances and continue to review additional pardons and commutations. Americans receiving relief today include: A decorated military veteran and pilot who spends much of his time helping his fellow church members who are in poor health or unable to perform strenuous tasks;

A nurse who has led emergency response for several natural disasters and who helped spearhead vaccination efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic; and

An addiction counselor who volunteers his time to help young people find their purpose, make better choices, and refrain from destructive behaviors and gang involvement. As the President has said, the United States is a nation of second chances. The President recognizes how the clemency power can advance equal justice under law and remedy harms caused by practices of the past. (White House)

“America was built on the promise of possibility and second chances,” Biden said in a statement. “As president, I have the great privilege of extending mercy to people who have demonstrated remorse and rehabilitation, restoring opportunity for Americans to participate in daily life and contribute to their communities, and taking steps to remove sentencing disparities for non-violent offenders, especially those convicted of drug offenses.”