Chuck Schumer Gets Mercilessly Mocked for Post on Whistleblowers

February 11, 2025
Democrats have been beclowning themselves like nobody's business in the past few weeks, especially when it comes to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY). In addition to last week's cringeworthy chants he tried to lead his fellow Democrats in against Elon Musk, Schumer has put out a call for whistleblowers, seeking to reach out to "our brave public servants." The page links to the Senate Democrats website and has also been shared by the Senate Democrats X account.

"Whistleblowers are a vital part of Congressional oversight to hold the administration accountable," the website reads, making it even more clear how they're looking to get to President Donald Trump and his administration. Again, the whistleblower page links to the Senate Democrats' website, although there are other ways to file a complaint. 

As Grateful Calvin wrote with original emphasis when covering Schumer's posts for our sister site of Twitchy, "Of course, Schumer's portal is completely superfluous and unnecessary because federal workers already have multiple options to make whistleblower reports and legal protections to go along with those options." He and Sam J have covered some of the best responses. 

Even mainstream media outlets are framing the whistleblower tipline as a way to go after Trump. "Senate Democrats launch portal for whistleblowers in Trump administration," read a headline from The Hill, with the article also addressing how this is just one of many tactics to go after the president. "Senate Democrats create new portal for Trump whistleblowers," read a headline from Reuters, and Spectrum News 1 also declared how "Senate Democrats launch 'Whistleblower' portal for federal employees to submit complaints about Trump administration."

There are options to list the complaint as an example of "Retaliation," "Wasteful Spending," "Fraud," Criminal Activity," or "Other." People can also list an agency or organization involved.

Both of Schumer's posts have been massively ratioed in the just over 24 hours since they've been up, with the earlier post so far having 31,000 replies from people mocking the Democratic leader. 

The replies and quoted reposts are chock full of those sharing that they have submitted their own whistleblower complaints, against Democrats, to spam the system. Others reminded how Schumer himself has threatened conservative U.S. Supreme Court justices, as he did with Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh in 2020, if they did not vote the way he wanted to on an abortion-related case. The Department of Justice (DOJ) for the second Trump term has since opened an investigation into Schumer for such comments.

The Federalist's Mollie Hemingway has even filed several.

In addition to the ratio, it may also only be a matter of time before one or both of Schumer's posts are hit with Community Notes on X, and/or he may even be forced to take down the page due to all the spam. Some posts are worse than others.

RADICAL LEFT

