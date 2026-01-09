Well, the Latest Video of the ICE Shooting in Minneapolis Just Nuked the...
Guess Who Iran's Supreme Leader Blames for Nationwide Unrest
Taking Action on Walz’s Minnesota Fraud Scandal
U.S. Drug Makers Raise Prices Despite Trump's Affordability Push
The U.S. Has Seized Another Tanker of Embargoed Venezuelan Oil
Target Hasn't Completely Dumped the Woke Nonsense
Oregon Democrats Defend Violent Venezuelan Gang Member After Another ICE-Involved Shooting...
Venezuelans Are Trolling Maduro in Prison, and It's Glorious
'Seeking Peace:' President Trump Reports Venezuela Is Releasing 'Large Number' of Politica...
Wisconsin Man Pleads Guilty After Killing Parents to Finance Trump Assassination Plan
Kamikaze Leftists: Desperation in the Age of DOGE
Mamdani and Allies Rally Behind Controversial Tenant Director Pick After Racist Posts Resu...
Woman Shot by ICE Agent Identified As Member of Radical 'ICE Watch' Group...
The December Jobs Report Is Here
Tipsheet

Nebraska Democrat Tears Down Patriotic Exhibit As America Prepares for 250th Birthday

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | January 09, 2026 11:00 AM
AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

It's no secret Democrats despise America and American history. The only time they like it is when it's rewritten, like with Nikole Hannah-Jones' "1619 Project," which is dubious at best. So 2026 is bound to be a tough year for them, because it's America's 250th birthday and President Trump is in the White House to oversee the patriotic celebrations.

Advertisement

It would be wise for Democrats, in a midterm year, to at least pretend to play along and not openly despise their country for a few months. But they can't seem to do it, and if what happened in Nebraska is any indication, the miderm ads will write themselves.

PragerU shared video of Nebraska State Senator Machaela Cavanaugh allegedly tearing down its Founders Museum exhibit at the Nebraska state capitol.

WATCH:

The video shows a woman who is reportedly Cavanaugh removing the display of American history. She even struggles to get some of the displays off the wall.

Townhall emailed Cavanaugh for comment but received no response. But according to Fox News, Cavanaugh believed the display violated the rules:

Cavanaugh told KETV7 Omaha that she removed the portraits because she believed they violated the rules and regulations of the State Capitol and did not believe they had been approved. She cited Rule 4.07, which limits displays to the first-floor rotunda for a one-week period in most cases and prohibits leafleting within the state Capitol or on its grounds.

"I don’t even know what the pictures were. I wasn’t really paying attention as I was taking them down. I just took them down," Cavanaugh said, denying her actions were political. "I will say that I know that the picture that he tweeted is not one of the ones that I took down, because I saw it in a different hallway."

Recommended

This Street Interview With a Minneapolis Protester About the ICE Shooting Is a Trainwreck Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP HISTORY NEBRASKA AMERICA 250

Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen slammed Cavanaugh for removing the display, calling it "shameful" and "selfish."

He wrote:

Nebraska’s celebration of America’s 250th birthday includes showcasing historical figures and events in our most important public space, our beautiful State Capitol. These include Declaration of Independence signers and prominent women in American history, among others. 

Sadly, this morning several of those displays were ripped off the walls by State Senator Machaela Cavanaugh, infamous for filibustering the entire 2023 legislative session to protect sex-change surgeries on kids.

Celebrating America during our 250th year should be a moment of unity and patriotism, not divisiveness and destructive partisanship. I am disappointed in this shameful and selfish bad example.

Pillen is correct, of course. 

Rather than remove them, Cavanaugh could have confirmed whether or not they were authorized to be there first. Instead, she believed she knew the rules better and had the authority to remove the display, which clearly wasn't "leafleting."

Advertisement

Fox News also said the items were returned to the walls by 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

This Street Interview With a Minneapolis Protester About the ICE Shooting Is a Trainwreck Matt Vespa
Guess Who Iran's Supreme Leader Blames for Nationwide Unrest Jeff Charles
Mamdani and Allies Rally Behind Controversial Tenant Director Pick After Racist Posts Resurface Dmitri Bolt
*This* Is Why Cops Should Open Fire on Drivers Who Try to Run Them Over Matt Vespa
U.S. Drug Makers Raise Prices Despite Trump's Affordability Push Amy Curtis
The December Jobs Report Is Here Dmitri Bolt

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

This Street Interview With a Minneapolis Protester About the ICE Shooting Is a Trainwreck Matt Vespa
Advertisement