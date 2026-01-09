Nebraska Democrat Tears Down Patriotic Exhibit As America Prepares for 250th Birthday

It's no secret Democrats despise America and American history. The only time they like it is when it's rewritten, like with Nikole Hannah-Jones' "1619 Project," which is dubious at best. So 2026 is bound to be a tough year for them, because it's America's 250th birthday and President Trump is in the White House to oversee the patriotic celebrations.

It would be wise for Democrats, in a midterm year, to at least pretend to play along and not openly despise their country for a few months. But they can't seem to do it, and if what happened in Nebraska is any indication, the miderm ads will write themselves.

PragerU shared video of Nebraska State Senator Machaela Cavanaugh allegedly tearing down its Founders Museum exhibit at the Nebraska state capitol.

WATCH:

BREAKING: Nebraska State Senator Machaela Cavanaugh tears down the PragerU Founders Museum exhibit at the state capitol. pic.twitter.com/OhnF0vaFw5 — PragerU (@prageru) January 7, 2026

The video shows a woman who is reportedly Cavanaugh removing the display of American history. She even struggles to get some of the displays off the wall.

Why would an elected official take a tribute to American history off the wall of the capitol? pic.twitter.com/veRgAbpM6q — PragerU (@prageru) January 7, 2026

Townhall emailed Cavanaugh for comment but received no response. But according to Fox News, Cavanaugh believed the display violated the rules:

Cavanaugh told KETV7 Omaha that she removed the portraits because she believed they violated the rules and regulations of the State Capitol and did not believe they had been approved. She cited Rule 4.07, which limits displays to the first-floor rotunda for a one-week period in most cases and prohibits leafleting within the state Capitol or on its grounds. "I don’t even know what the pictures were. I wasn’t really paying attention as I was taking them down. I just took them down," Cavanaugh said, denying her actions were political. "I will say that I know that the picture that he tweeted is not one of the ones that I took down, because I saw it in a different hallway."

Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen slammed Cavanaugh for removing the display, calling it "shameful" and "selfish."

Nebraska’s celebration of America’s 250th birthday includes showcasing historical figures and events in our most important public space, our beautiful State Capitol. These include Declaration of Independence signers and prominent women in American history, among others.



Sadly,… pic.twitter.com/MZ8Tbvg5nr — Governor Jim Pillen (@TeamPillen) January 7, 2026

He wrote:

Nebraska’s celebration of America’s 250th birthday includes showcasing historical figures and events in our most important public space, our beautiful State Capitol. These include Declaration of Independence signers and prominent women in American history, among others. Sadly, this morning several of those displays were ripped off the walls by State Senator Machaela Cavanaugh, infamous for filibustering the entire 2023 legislative session to protect sex-change surgeries on kids. Celebrating America during our 250th year should be a moment of unity and patriotism, not divisiveness and destructive partisanship. I am disappointed in this shameful and selfish bad example.

Pillen is correct, of course.

Rather than remove them, Cavanaugh could have confirmed whether or not they were authorized to be there first. Instead, she believed she knew the rules better and had the authority to remove the display, which clearly wasn't "leafleting."

Fox News also said the items were returned to the walls by 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

