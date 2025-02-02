DOJ Opens Investigation into Chuck Schumer

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has launched an investigation into Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) after he allegedly threatened conservative Supreme Court justices. Schumer’s remarks have drawn sharp criticism from both parties after interim D.C. U.S. Attorney Edward R. Martin, Jr. quickly aligned his agenda with President Donald Trump’s political views. Since his appointment on January 20, Martin has directed top officials to review how prosecutions related to the Capitol riot were handled, particularly following Trump’s mass pardons, while cautioning subordinates against disclosing or criticizing his actions.

According to a “letter of inquiry” Martin addressed to Schumer, the attorney is investigating comments Schumer made in 2020 at a pro-abortion rally.

Schumer reportedly warned conservative Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh that they would “pay the price” for overturning Roe v. Wade—a decision they made two years later.

“I want to tell you, Gorsuch. I want to tell you, Kavanaugh. You have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price,” Schumer said. “You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions.”

In his letter, Martin warned Schumer that he takes threats against public officials very seriously.

While the Trump administration will likely praise Martin’s probe, per the Washington Post, career prosecutors say the attorney is politicizing the office.

Martin’s actions are likely to be welcomed by Trump and allies, who assert they were unfairly targeted by the past administration. But career prosecutors who have served under presidents of both parties say Martin is politicizing the office and potentially breaking with 50 years of Justice Department policy and practice intended to shield criminal prosecutions from political considerations. They warn that an exodus of veteran prosecutors will threaten public safety and national security, leaving a more pliant institution that could enable Trump’s avowed desire to punish his foes in a second term.

Schumer acknowledged that he should not have made such threats, claiming that “they didn’t come out the way I intended to. I’m from Brooklyn. We speak in a strong language. I shouldn’t have used the words I did, but in no way was I making a threat.”

Despite this, Schumer declined to apologize for his comments. Instead, Chief Justice John Roberts seemed to speak out on his behalf.

“Justices know that criticism comes with the territory, but threatening statements of this sort from the highest levels of government are not only inappropriate, they are dangerous,” Roberts said.