Tipsheet

Mamdani and Allies Rally Behind Controversial Tenant Director Pick After Racist Posts Resurface

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | January 09, 2026 12:00 PM
Michael Appleton/Mayoral Photography Office via AP

Zohran Mamdani and other supporters have come out in defense of Cea Weaver, who was tapped to serve as Mamdani's director of the Mayor’s Office to Protect Tenants. 

Recently resurfaced social media posts reveal a series of controversial views, including claims that “private property is a weapon of white supremacy,” that “white supremacy built the north and the south,” and arguments portraying big government as the solution to virtually every problem. In other words, both a racist and a socialist, who have raised concerns of white residents in New York City, and how that could affect her policy.

However, that hasn't stopped Mamdani from defending her. When reporters directly asked him about the controversy on Wednesday, he dodged the question and lauded her for “standing up for tenants across the city and state.”

Others also rushed to defend her.

“The real estate industry is panicking because they know we are in a new era where organized tenants and workers have power,” New York City’s DSA chapter posted on X. “This will not deter us. We beat back real estate’s attacks in November, and we will continue to organize and fight for tenants across the city."

Their comments were attached to a previous post, where they claimed the attacks against Weaver were nothing more than "a desperate right-wing attack."

“Cea Weaver has worked tirelessly to address the housing crisis, protect tenants from bad landlords, and to win a city where no one has to choose between a roof over their head or staying in the place they love,” Morris Katz, a top adviser for Mamdani on his campaign trail, said. "NY is lucky to have her serving in city government."

Several state representatives have also rushed to defend her. 

This comes days after it was revealed that despite Weaver's views on housing, her mother owns a $1.6 million home in Tennessee. When she was confronted by reporters on the matter, she broke down in tears.

She has continued to argue that she is qualified to serve in New York City's government, saying, "You know, I think that some of some of those things are certainly not how I would, how I would say things today, and are and are regretful. But, you know, I do think my sort of decades of experience fighting for more affordable housing sort of stands on its own.”

