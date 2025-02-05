The Biggest Threat to Trump Is Other Republicans
Tipsheet

Anti-Elon Rally Filled With Angry Lesbians, Deranged Libs, and Overall Strangeness

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  February 05, 2025 12:01 AM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

What the hell did I watch? If anything, the anti-Elon Musk rally last night proved two things: Trump derangement syndrome has been replaced by Elon Musk derangement syndrome. Second, the Democratic Party has no idea how to win elections. The reports of a rudderless, leaderless, and divided organization were confirmed last night. It also showed that they have no message other than ‘me no like this Trump administration,’ of which Elon Musk is a top agent of the president. His Department of Government Efficiency is wiping the table clean, exposing waste and fraud, and getting these lazy DC government workers to quit. 

They already delivered a smackdown to legacy officials at the Treasury Department before Scott Bessent was confirmed as its next secretary. USAID has been virtually gutted, becoming absorbed into the State Department, where all overseas missions were ordered closed by Friday. The entire staff is slated to be furloughed this week. The CIA is also running scared, offering its entire workforce buyout options. The DOGE crew has accessed the Small Business Administration’s accounts, and Democrats cannot understand nor tolerate that the government doesn’t have to waste our tax dollars.  

This rally was an aberrant event marked by whiny, deranged liberals, angry lesbians, and overall strangeness. Also, Chuck Schumer, stop trying to lead chants. It was painful to watch, but we also saw evidence of an armed rebellion. At least, that’s what was told a few years ago regarding the new rules around this nonsense. What a circus (via The Guardian):

Hundreds of protesters and a contingent of Democratic lawmakers rallied outside the Department of the Treasury in Washington on Tuesday, denouncing what they called Elon Musk’s “hostile takeover” of federal financial systems, as demonstrations spilled on to, and took over, the street outside the building. 

The protests targeted reports of the “department of government efficiency” (Doge) team’s reported access to sensitive government financial data, including information related to social security payments, Medicare reimbursements, and tax refunds – systems that process trillions of dollars in annual transactions. 

“He has access to all our information, our social security numbers, the federal payment system,” Representative Maxwell Frost told the crowd. “What’s going to stop him from stealing taxpayer money?” 

About a dozen members of Congress, including Maxine Waters, Al Green, Ayanna Pressley, and senators Chuck Schumer, Jeff Merkley and Richard Blumenthal, joined the condemnations. Jasmine Crockett’s voice boomed across the crowd: “We are not going to sit around while you go and desecrate our constitution. We are going to be in your face and on your asses!” 

Minutes earlier, a handful of lawmakers, including Crockett, Pressley, Frost and Jamie Raskin, had attempted to get inside the treasury department before being rebuffed. 

Grab a drink and some Advil:

Even CNN could take this seriously. That’s how you know this effete insurgency by the Democrats isn’t going anywhere. They don’t understand how people think, and everyone in that crowd undoubtedly was a government worker. You aren’t the majority. You lost the election. And those of you who are unproductive, we want gone. Musk has a mandate from the president to carry out this gutting of DC. Outside of DC, no one cares about you. You’re all corrupt swine that deserves a trip to the slaughterhouse. 

Shut up and get out of the way. The gravy train is over. 

