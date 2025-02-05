Anti-Elon Rally Filled With Angry Lesbians, Deranged Libs, and Overall Strangeness

What the hell did I watch? If anything, the anti-Elon Musk rally last night proved two things: Trump derangement syndrome has been replaced by Elon Musk derangement syndrome. Second, the Democratic Party has no idea how to win elections. The reports of a rudderless, leaderless, and divided organization were confirmed last night. It also showed that they have no message other than ‘me no like this Trump administration,’ of which Elon Musk is a top agent of the president. His Department of Government Efficiency is wiping the table clean, exposing waste and fraud, and getting these lazy DC government workers to quit.

They already delivered a smackdown to legacy officials at the Treasury Department before Scott Bessent was confirmed as its next secretary. USAID has been virtually gutted, becoming absorbed into the State Department, where all overseas missions were ordered closed by Friday. The entire staff is slated to be furloughed this week. The CIA is also running scared, offering its entire workforce buyout options. The DOGE crew has accessed the Small Business Administration’s accounts, and Democrats cannot understand nor tolerate that the government doesn’t have to waste our tax dollars.

This rally was an aberrant event marked by whiny, deranged liberals, angry lesbians, and overall strangeness. Also, Chuck Schumer, stop trying to lead chants. It was painful to watch, but we also saw evidence of an armed rebellion. At least, that’s what I was told a few years ago regarding the new rules around this nonsense. What a circus (via The Guardian):

Hundreds of protesters and a contingent of Democratic lawmakers rallied outside the Department of the Treasury in Washington on Tuesday, denouncing what they called Elon Musk’s “hostile takeover” of federal financial systems, as demonstrations spilled on to, and took over, the street outside the building. The protests targeted reports of the “department of government efficiency” (Doge) team’s reported access to sensitive government financial data, including information related to social security payments, Medicare reimbursements, and tax refunds – systems that process trillions of dollars in annual transactions. “He has access to all our information, our social security numbers, the federal payment system,” Representative Maxwell Frost told the crowd. “What’s going to stop him from stealing taxpayer money?” About a dozen members of Congress, including Maxine Waters, Al Green, Ayanna Pressley, and senators Chuck Schumer, Jeff Merkley and Richard Blumenthal, joined the condemnations. Jasmine Crockett’s voice boomed across the crowd: “We are not going to sit around while you go and desecrate our constitution. We are going to be in your face and on your asses!” Minutes earlier, a handful of lawmakers, including Crockett, Pressley, Frost and Jamie Raskin, had attempted to get inside the treasury department before being rebuffed.

JUST IN: DOGE officially broke the Democrat Party. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) February 4, 2025

A large left-wing crowd gathered in the capital to call for the Senate to be shut down and @elonmusk imprisoned after USAID was closed. The anti-Musk rally featured speeches by Democrat politicians. pic.twitter.com/nqljfEa9Xj — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) February 4, 2025

Democrats are literally just screaming about @elonmusk now.



This is the resistance. pic.twitter.com/9PUevWQuir — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 4, 2025

Ed Markey: People are going to FIGHT the dictator of Donald Trump and his henchman, @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/WYcDLoHQsB — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 4, 2025

What exactly is going on here? pic.twitter.com/HLzVXt7Z7y — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 4, 2025

Rep. Becca Balint:



"Every movement needs a scrappy little dyke, and I am that person!" pic.twitter.com/VWCQOaySJt — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 4, 2025

Democrat Dave Min: We model the values of diversity and inclusion! That's what America is about! We are the true Americans here! We have to reclaim our country! pic.twitter.com/q9Op7T9EO7 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 4, 2025

AYANNA PRESSLEY: We will see you in the streets!



"@elonmusk is a Nazi nepo-baby." pic.twitter.com/lpIRElXoeD — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 4, 2025

He’s mad that @DOGE is dismantling the radical-left shadow government in full view of the public.



This is our ONE CHANCE to return POWER to the PEOPLE from an unelected BUREAUcracy back to DEMOcracy!!



Only with the support of YOU can this succeed. Thank you, unknown soldiers. https://t.co/G8ZCOUSHN6 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 4, 2025

Even CNN could take this seriously. That’s how you know this effete insurgency by the Democrats isn’t going anywhere. They don’t understand how people think, and everyone in that crowd undoubtedly was a government worker. You aren’t the majority. You lost the election. And those of you who are unproductive, we want gone. Musk has a mandate from the president to carry out this gutting of DC. Outside of DC, no one cares about you. You’re all corrupt swine that deserves a trip to the slaughterhouse.

BRUTAL: The Democrats' anti-Musk protest gets laughed off the CNN table pic.twitter.com/TJkC1oJddu — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) February 5, 2025

Scott Jennings, in response to the ongoing Dem meltdown: "Ladies and Gentlemen, the American Left is so far off the rails they're going to have to get Google Maps to find their way back. They are way gone right now. And it's glorious!" pic.twitter.com/JBnCJVe1eR — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) February 5, 2025

Shut up and get out of the way. The gravy train is over.