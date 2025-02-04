Oh Boy, Another AOC-Elon Musk Feud Could Be in the Works

President Donald Trump, Elon Musk, and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) have left Democrats in quite a tizzy lately. Among those particularly outraged include members of the Squad, with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) taking the fight to social media against Elon Musk.

During a live video on her Instagram account from Monday night, AOC was all giggles and smiles as she took to referring to Musk as "unintelligent," all while she herself spoke with lots of "ums" and "uhs" and pauses.

"This dude is probably one of the most unintelligent billionaires I have ever met or seen or witnessed," she claimed, giggling all the while. "Um," she continued, laughing to the point of needing to pause, "which, you know, you can probably even glean that from watching these people on TV. Anyways, all of that is to say is that they don't do their homework, clearly, like, they're putting 19-year-olds in at the Treasury."

"This dude is not smart, and, um, and, uh, and, the danger in not--in the lack of intelligence and expertise, um, that Elon has, I mean this guy is one of the most morally vacant, but also just least knowledgable about these systems that we know of," the congresswoman continued further from there, full of gestures this time and even more awkward pauses. "Um, but the point is, is that what that means is that they're going to hit a button, inevitably, they're going to hit a button, and things can go sideways."

Such comments have since made their way to X, with the insult becoming a trending topic over X.

AOC, who thought the world would end in 12 years, says Elon Musk is “one of the most unintelligent billionaires I’ve ever seen.”



You can’t make this up 🤡🌎 pic.twitter.com/jw8kOPnZLW — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) February 4, 2025

As AOC was inartfully referring to, Musk and DOGE have gained access to the Treasury Department's payment system, with the department appearing to have made some questionable payments. The Department of Education looks to be an upcoming target as well.

Musk himself has shared over X what the intention is, making clear that DOGE is not looking to "private financial data," despite what Democrats have ranted and raved about.

Doge has not looked at, nor is there any interest in, private financial data. What would we even do with it?



The outgoing payment review process just looks at potential fraud and wasteful spending to organizations.



Corrupt politicians are the ones complaining. I wonder why? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 4, 2025

Musk does not appear to have responded directly to such a clip, though he has been speaking out against Democrats and their temper tantrums in other ways regarding his activity.

He also reposted a rebuttal to complaints, including those from AOC in the clip above, that he is hiring such young employees.

Obviously, @DOGE is trying to STOP your tax dollars from being stolen for WASTE and FRAUD. @RepJeffries wants that to continue. https://t.co/Iyv12Wn36P — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 4, 2025

Hysterical reactions like this is how you know that @DOGE is doing work that really matters.



This is the one shot the American people have to defeat BUREAUcracy, rule of the bureaucrats, and restore DEMOcracy, rule of the people. We’re never going to get another chance like… https://t.co/rwBqcp7veQ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 4, 2025

"would you rather have a 22-year-old engineer who designed an AI program that helped decipher one of the 2,000-year-old herculaneum papyri working for the government, or a much dumber old person?" my take in this morning's @piratewires daily 🏴‍☠️



pic.twitter.com/9XpVOKILS6 — Mike Solana (@micsolana) February 4, 2025

One of the most destructive memes of the last generation was that your 20s don’t matter.



Extended adolescence robbed many of their agency during their highest-energy years, encouraging therapeutic self-discovery, waiting one’s turn, experimentation with identity. Uselessness.… https://t.co/iDFc3X3LDp — Katherine Boyle (@KTmBoyle) February 3, 2025

judging an engineer by age is BS



- Linus Torvalds wrote Linux at 21

- Steve Wozniak built Apple I at 25

- Palmer Luckey created Oculus VR at 20

- Vitalik Buterin designed Ethereum at 19

- Mark Zuckerberg coded Facebook at 19



Looking back, I realize that 18-25 is the peak time.… pic.twitter.com/nIG9EuMm6R — Yuchen Jin (@Yuchenj_UW) February 4, 2025

Trump also on Monday made the announcement about pausing foreign assistance from U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) for review, with Musk having raised issues with USAID as well.

On Monday, Musk did refer to AOC, calling her "a stooge of USAID" in a quoted repost about her tantrum over such a pause.

AOC is a stooge of USAID https://t.co/ziIBlxlrN0 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 3, 2025

This is hardly the only time that AOC and Musk have been at odds. As Townhall has also been covering, AOC has been particularly hellbent on insisting that Musk did a Nazi salute when he gestured to the crowd at a rally at Capital One Arena last month when Trump was inaugurated.

The same goes for Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN), who is still foolishly referring to Musk as the actual president, just as he did in his particularly unhinged rant on "The Rachel Maddow Show," reminding America how lucky we were to have dodged the bullet of him becoming vice president. Musk has expressed interest over X in suing Walz for insisting he did a Nazi salute during that appearance, and has continued to mock him and his having installed tampons in the boys' bathroom.