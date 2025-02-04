Trump Sends Iran a Warning of ‘Total Obliteration’
Why Trump Hosting Netanyahu at the White House Is Significant
Reporter Highlights the One Paragraph That Shreds the Entire NYT Hit Piece on...
Here’s How Many FBI Employees Were Tasked With Taking Down Trump
Texas Woman Creates a Safe Haven for the Homeless—Now She Is Facing Criminal...
Tomi Lahren Drops MASSIVE Truth Bomb About DEI Debate
BREAKING: Senate Confirms Doug Collins as Veterans Affairs Secretary
Ron DeSantis Makes AWESOME Announcement on Second Amendment in Florida
Charlie Kirk: USAID Is 'A Deep State Slush Fund'
Huge: Trump Signs Executive Order Defunding UNRWA
Trump to Become First Sitting President to Attend Super Bowl
VIP
Yikes: Meet the New DNC Vice Chairman, in His Own Words
CBS Politicizes California Fires With Immigration Issue
VIP
Democrats Sure Threw a Fit About USAID
Tipsheet

Oh Boy, Another AOC-Elon Musk Feud Could Be in the Works

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  February 04, 2025 4:15 PM
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

President Donald Trump, Elon Musk, and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) have left Democrats in quite a tizzy lately. Among those particularly outraged include members of the Squad, with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) taking the fight to social media against Elon Musk. 

Advertisement

During a live video on her Instagram account from Monday night, AOC was all giggles and smiles as she took to referring to Musk as "unintelligent," all while she herself spoke with lots of "ums" and "uhs" and pauses. 

"This dude is probably one of the most unintelligent billionaires I have ever met or seen or witnessed," she claimed, giggling all the while. "Um," she continued, laughing to the point of needing to pause, "which, you know, you can probably even glean that from watching these people on TV. Anyways, all of that is to say is that they don't do their homework, clearly, like, they're putting 19-year-olds in at the Treasury."

"This dude is not smart, and, um, and, uh, and, the danger in not--in the lack of intelligence and expertise, um, that Elon has, I mean this guy is one of the most morally vacant, but also just least knowledgable about these systems that we know of," the congresswoman continued further from there, full of gestures this time and even more awkward pauses. "Um, but the point is, is that what that means is that they're going to hit a button, inevitably, they're going to hit a button, and things can go sideways."

Such comments have since made their way to X, with the insult becoming a trending topic over X

Recommended

Here’s How Many FBI Employees Were Tasked With Taking Down Trump Matt Vespa
Advertisement

As AOC was inartfully referring to, Musk and DOGE have gained access to the Treasury Department's payment system, with the department appearing to have made some questionable payments. The Department of Education looks to be an upcoming target as well. 

Musk himself has shared over X what the intention is, making clear that DOGE is not looking to "private financial data," despite what Democrats have ranted and raved about. 

Musk does not appear to have responded directly to such a clip, though he has been speaking out against Democrats and their temper tantrums in other ways regarding his activity. 

He also reposted a rebuttal to complaints, including those from AOC in the clip above, that he is hiring such young employees.

Advertisement

Trump also on Monday made the announcement about pausing foreign assistance from U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) for review, with Musk having raised issues with USAID as well. 

On Monday, Musk did refer to AOC, calling her "a stooge of USAID" in a quoted repost about her tantrum over such a pause. 

Advertisement

This is hardly the only time that AOC and Musk have been at odds. As Townhall has also been covering, AOC has been particularly hellbent on insisting that Musk did a Nazi salute when he gestured to the crowd at a rally at Capital One Arena last month when Trump was inaugurated. 

The same goes for Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN), who is still foolishly referring to Musk as the actual president, just as he did in his particularly unhinged rant on "The Rachel Maddow Show," reminding America how lucky we were to have dodged the bullet of him becoming vice president. Musk has expressed interest over X in suing Walz for insisting he did a Nazi salute during that appearance, and has continued to mock him and his having installed tampons in the boys' bathroom.

Tags: ELON MUSK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here’s How Many FBI Employees Were Tasked With Taking Down Trump Matt Vespa
Huge: Trump Signs Executive Order Defunding UNRWA Rebecca Downs
The Gall of Pete Buttigieg Guy Benson
Texas Woman Creates a Safe Haven for the Homeless—Now She Is Facing Criminal Charges Jeff Charles
Two Reagan National Airport Employees Were Just Arrested. Here's Why. Madeline Leesman
Did You Notice What's Missing From Netanyahu's Schedule While Visiting Capitol Hill? Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Here’s How Many FBI Employees Were Tasked With Taking Down Trump Matt Vespa
Advertisement