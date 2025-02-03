Trump Just Froze USAID. Here's Why.

Last week President Donald Trump took executive action to freeze the vast majority of all foreign aid payments made through the United States Agency for International Development. Secretary of State Marco Rubio took swift action to comply.

"Consistent with President Trump’s Executive Order on Reevaluating and Realigning United States Foreign Aid, Secretary Rubio has paused all U.S. foreign assistance funded by or through the State Department and U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) for review. He is initiating a review of all foreign assistance programs to ensure they are efficient and consistent with U.S. foreign policy under the America First agenda," the State Department released in a statement about the move.

"President Trump stated clearly that the United States is no longer going to blindly dole out money with no return for the American people. Reviewing and realigning foreign assistance on behalf of hardworking taxpayers is not just the right thing to do, it is a moral imperative. The Secretary is proud to protect America’s investment with a deliberate and judicious review of how we spend foreign assistance dollars overseas," the statement continues.

The review of USAID spending has been underway and is ongoing. The findings, detailing how USAID spends American tax dollars, are astonishing.

.@USAID has funded an organization that employs the daughter of Fidel Castro's intelligence chief Manuel Piñeiro Losado. Her husband is Washington Post reporter Nick Miroff. @SecRubio @DOGE h/t to @JorgeDPL @LatAmFr https://t.co/Seh390kS74 pic.twitter.com/gy3jtZSNTa — J Michael Waller (@JMichaelWaller) February 3, 2025

Dear Americans,



As you realize $2.1 Billion USAID Dollars sent to Gaza and West Bank directly wound up in the bank accounts of billionaire Hamas/PA terrorists who call for Death to America…



Please remember that we told you so. pic.twitter.com/D0d5zkq1kb — The Persian Jewess (@persianjewess) February 3, 2025

The military, under Joe Biden and Mark Milley, openly plotted to incite race riots in Africa then use USAID to swoop in and give striking protestors no-show jobs on US taxpayer dime so they keep could keep getting paid while striking and protesting in the streets. pic.twitter.com/pzWV62Bsd4 — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) February 3, 2025

USAID is a mess. For every dollar it spends, only 12 cents actually reach those in need—the rest gets wasted or pocketed in the Beltway.



It’s time to fix our foreign aid system. pic.twitter.com/1Esdgm4p5p — House Foreign Affairs Committee Majority (@HouseForeignGOP) February 3, 2025

USAID funneled $53 million to EcoHealth Alliance, which then used U.S. taxpayer funds to support gain-of-function research on coronaviruses at the Wuhan lab—research that likely led to the creation of COVID-19.



The CIA’s deception regarding COVID-19 origins becomes much clearer… pic.twitter.com/mrgosgo4PH — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) February 2, 2025

Meanwhile, U.S. Envoy for Special Projects Richard Grenell is calling for an investigation into for USAID director Samantha Power.