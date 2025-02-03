Let the Negotiations Begin: Trump, Trudeau Trade Phone Calls Over Tariff Battle
Tipsheet

Trump Just Froze USAID. Here's Why.

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  February 03, 2025 12:00 PM
AP Photo/Jon Elswick, File

Last week President Donald Trump took executive action to freeze the vast majority of all foreign aid payments made through the United States Agency for International Development. Secretary of State Marco Rubio took swift action to comply. 

"Consistent with President Trump’s Executive Order on Reevaluating and Realigning United States Foreign Aid, Secretary Rubio has paused all U.S. foreign assistance funded by or through the State Department and U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) for review. He is initiating a review of all foreign assistance programs to ensure they are efficient and consistent with U.S. foreign policy under the America First agenda," the State Department released in a statement about the move. 

"President Trump stated clearly that the United States is no longer going to blindly dole out money with no return for the American people. Reviewing and realigning foreign assistance on behalf of hardworking taxpayers is not just the right thing to do, it is a moral imperative. The Secretary is proud to protect America’s investment with a deliberate and judicious review of how we spend foreign assistance dollars overseas," the statement continues. 

The review of USAID spending has been underway and is ongoing. The findings, detailing how USAID spends American tax dollars, are astonishing. 

Meanwhile, U.S. Envoy for Special Projects Richard Grenell is calling for an investigation into for USAID director Samantha Power.

