Can JD Vance Be Present for Every White House Press Briefing? This Was...
Jimmy Kimmel's Rant About the ICE Shooting in Minneapolis Shows Why Comedians Can't...
Senate Just Voted on a Resolution Limiting Trump's Ability to Approve Military Operations...
VIP
Minnesota Prosecutors Considering Murder Charge for ICE Agent
Immigrant Fraudsters Aren't Going to Like This Bill If It Passes
Donald Trump Just Struck a Devastating Blow Against Globalism
'Is Our Children Learning:' Check Out This Sign at the Domestic Terrorist Rally...
Ted Cruz Calls for Impeachment of Two Federal Judges Over ‘Constitutional Injury’
'We Are Watching Every Step:' NYC Councilwoman Inna Vernikov Puts Mamdani's Radical Staff...
Leftist Shill Mehdi Hasan Wants the Next Democratic President to Do What?
America First Lawmakers Must Punch Back As Europe Forces Importation of Harmful Regulation...
You Might Be a Democrat If…
ICE Agent Who Killed Woman After She Tried to Run Him Over Had...
Mamdani’s ‘Rental Ripoff’ Hearings: A Kangaroo Court for Landlords
Tipsheet

Family Member of Woman Who Tried to Ram ICE Agents in Minneapolis Had the Perfect Take

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | January 08, 2026 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Tom Baker

Renee Nicole Good, 37, tried to ram ICE agents in Minneapolis, Minnesota, yesterday and was shot and killed. It was a justified shooting, though it sent liberal America into a frenzy of unhinged blabber talk. The video clearly shows Good trying to accelerate into a federal officer. She got blasted and is now dead. She wasn’t some legal observer, which is the latest lie about this incident. She was a professional lefty activist who led convoys to disrupt lawful immigration arrests. You cannot do that, and who the hell has the sense of entitlement to think the rules and laws do not apply? 

Advertisement

Her former brother-in-law had the better take on this matter: Good would still be alive if she minded her own business and stopped being the Dark Knight for Somalis, who evidently do not care that she died for them. Good’s former father-in-law did say her shooting was a murder. Again, these people do not know what things mean (via Daily Mail):

The former brother-in-law of a mother shot dead by an ICE agent during immigration operations in Minneapolis has argued she 'should have minded her own business'. 

[…] 

…Good's former brother-in-law Joseph Macklin has weighed in on the tragedy, telling the Daily Mail on Wednesday night she put herself in a dangerous situation without reason. 

'She had no reason to be there, in my opinion,' he said.  

'It had nothing to do with her. She shouldn't have been in the way. She had nothing to do with the ICE agents or immigration, so she shouldn't have been there. She should have minded her own business.'  

Joseph said Good had three children, including a six-year-old son she shared with his Air Force veteran brother, Tim Macklin Jr, who tragically died in 2023. 

Her older two children from a previous relationship are in the custody of their father, Joseph said. 

[…] 

Macklin's father and Good's one-time father-in-law, Timmy Ray Macklin Sr., told The Telegraph that her death constituted murder. 

'It is horrible, it's murder. Everybody is terribly shocked right now,' he said.  

'She was a good, outgoing person. I didn't agree with a lot of her ways, but it's really sad to see these things happen.' 

Okay, no. No, she was not a good person. She tried to kill cops, and got wasted for it.  

Recommended

The Nightmare That Would Have Been President Kamala Harris Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Related:

DOMESTIC TERRORISM GUN VIOLENCE ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MINNESOTA

Thank you for your attention to this matter. 

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Nightmare That Would Have Been President Kamala Harris Kurt Schlichter
Can JD Vance Be Present for Every White House Press Briefing? This Was Masterful Today Matt Vespa
Ted Cruz Calls for Impeachment of Two Federal Judges Over ‘Constitutional Injury’ Amy Curtis
Senate Just Voted on a Resolution Limiting Trump's Ability to Approve Military Operations In Venezuela Jeff Charles
'We Are Watching Every Step:' NYC Councilwoman Inna Vernikov Puts Mamdani's Radical Staff on Notice Amy Curtis
The Left Is Not Going to Like What Vice President Vance Had to Say in His Fox News Interview Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Nightmare That Would Have Been President Kamala Harris Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement