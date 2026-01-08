Family Member of Woman Who Tried to Ram ICE Agents in Minneapolis Had the Perfect Take

Renee Nicole Good, 37, tried to ram ICE agents in Minneapolis, Minnesota, yesterday and was shot and killed. It was a justified shooting, though it sent liberal America into a frenzy of unhinged blabber talk. The video clearly shows Good trying to accelerate into a federal officer. She got blasted and is now dead. She wasn’t some legal observer, which is the latest lie about this incident. She was a professional lefty activist who led convoys to disrupt lawful immigration arrests. You cannot do that, and who the hell has the sense of entitlement to think the rules and laws do not apply?

Her former brother-in-law had the better take on this matter: Good would still be alive if she minded her own business and stopped being the Dark Knight for Somalis, who evidently do not care that she died for them. Good’s former father-in-law did say her shooting was a murder. Again, these people do not know what things mean (via Daily Mail):

The former brother-in-law of a mother shot dead by an ICE agent during immigration operations in Minneapolis has argued she 'should have minded her own business'. […] …Good's former brother-in-law Joseph Macklin has weighed in on the tragedy, telling the Daily Mail on Wednesday night she put herself in a dangerous situation without reason. 'She had no reason to be there, in my opinion,' he said. 'It had nothing to do with her. She shouldn't have been in the way. She had nothing to do with the ICE agents or immigration, so she shouldn't have been there. She should have minded her own business.' Joseph said Good had three children, including a six-year-old son she shared with his Air Force veteran brother, Tim Macklin Jr, who tragically died in 2023. Her older two children from a previous relationship are in the custody of their father, Joseph said. […] Macklin's father and Good's one-time father-in-law, Timmy Ray Macklin Sr., told The Telegraph that her death constituted murder. 'It is horrible, it's murder. Everybody is terribly shocked right now,' he said. 'She was a good, outgoing person. I didn't agree with a lot of her ways, but it's really sad to see these things happen.' Okay, no. No, she was not a good person. She tried to kill cops, and got wasted for it.

