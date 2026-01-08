'We Are Watching Every Step:' NYC Councilwoman Inna Vernikov Puts Mamdani's Radical Staff on Notice

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani has appointed a bunch of Leftist agitators and activists to his administration, and he knows his picks are controversial. That's why the names of several of his choices were intentionally misspelled. That made it challenging to figure out who they are and what they're up to.

One of his picks, tenant and housing advisor Cea Weaver, is a communist who hates private property, wants to take homes from white people, and dreams of driving the cost of real estate down so the government can collectivize all housing. But it turns out Weaver's mom owns a $1.6 million "tool of white supremacy" in Tennessee. When confronted with this, Weaver cried and said she regretted her past (now deleted) social media posts.

But this is what the Left always does: they post what they really believe on social media, and delete it the second they catch heat or an opportunity for political power. Then they claim they "regret" the posts and were "young" when they said such things. In Weaver's case, she was well into her 30s when she complained about home ownership and gentrification (she herself moved to Crown Heights, by the way).

Now one New York City Councilwoman, Inna Vernikov, is putting Mamdani and his band of commie radicals on notice.

Every other appointee of @ZohranKMamdani has to delete their past social media posts. Their thoughts and/or past activities are so unacceptable, they were found too radical by some democrats & must be hidden. Their excuses, if any, are all the same “I was a millennial & regret… — Councilwoman Inna Vernikov (@InnaVernikov) January 7, 2026

Vernikov wrote, "Every other appointee of @ZohranKMamdani has to delete their past social media posts. Their thoughts and/or past activities are so unacceptable, they were found too radical by some democrats & must be hidden. Their excuses, if any, are all the same 'I was a millennial & regret saying publicly what I think.' They only regret getting caught. Some of them were rejected or fired from previous roles because of their actions/thoughts. There are hundreds of qualified, competent individuals in NYC Mamdani can hire, but these are his choices and they are NO ACCIDENT, they’re by design. He’s hiring them BECAUSE of their thoughts and past activities. We are watching every step and will take action where necessary."

And Vernikov is right.

In a newly resurfaced 2021 video, Weaver explicitly said her goal is to devalue housing in New York via rent control. Mamdani is seen nodding along to Weaver's staements.

NEW from me



In a 2021 podcast appearance Cea Weaver said her goal was to make New York City housing "worth less" through the use of rent control



Zohran Mamdani appears in the clip nodding along and then says:



"I get most of my knowledge on housing from Cea, so if you get it… pic.twitter.com/jzUzjW60Xu — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) January 7, 2026

"I get most of my knowledge on housing from Cea, so if you get it from me, it's just not coming from the source," Mamdani said. What Weaver brings is not "knowledge." It's radicalism, and Mamdani knows that. It's why he picked her. He wants to take over as much housing in NYC as possible, so that everyone can live in equally affordable slums.

Here's hoping the NYC Council puts a stop to this nonsense before the Marxists ruin New York.

Editor’s Note: Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover of New York City has begun.

