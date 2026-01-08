Here's the Thread Explaining Why ICE Killing a Crazed Leftist Who Attacked Federal...
Immigrant Fraudsters Aren't Going to Like This Bill If It Passes
Donald Trump Just Struck a Devastating Blow Against Globalism
Jasmine Crockett Came at JD Vance Over Venezuela – Now He's Clapping Back
Leftist Shill Mehdi Hasan Wants the Next Democratic President to Do What?
Here's How Many Vehicle Rammings Incidents ICE Has Faced in the Last Year
The Guy With the Nazi Tattoo Wants to Abolish ICE
The Left Is Not Going to Like What Vice President Vance Had to...
Scott Jennings Nails It: Democrats Radicalized Their Base — and Minneapolis Is Paying...
Flashback: Jill Biden Once Praised Minnesota's Massive Daycare Spending
Walz and Frey: We CHOOSE Violence
You Might Be a Democrat If…
Mamdani’s ‘Rental Ripoff’ Hearings: A Kangaroo Court for Landlords
Venezuelan Streets Flooded With Armed Gangs As Maduro's Regime Cracks Down on Supporters...
Tipsheet

'We Are Watching Every Step:' NYC Councilwoman Inna Vernikov Puts Mamdani's Radical Staff on Notice

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | January 08, 2026 2:00 PM
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani has appointed a bunch of Leftist agitators and activists to his administration, and he knows his picks are controversial. That's why the names of several of his choices were intentionally misspelled. That made it challenging to figure out who they are and what they're up to.

Advertisement

One of his picks, tenant and housing advisor Cea Weaver, is a communist who hates private property, wants to take homes from white people, and dreams of driving the cost of real estate down so the government can collectivize all housing. But it turns out Weaver's mom owns a $1.6 million "tool of white supremacy" in Tennessee. When confronted with this, Weaver cried and said she regretted her past (now deleted) social media posts.

But this is what the Left always does: they post what they really believe on social media, and delete it the second they catch heat or an opportunity for political power. Then they claim they "regret" the posts and were "young" when they said such things. In Weaver's case, she was well into her 30s when she complained about home ownership and gentrification (she herself moved to Crown Heights, by the way).

Now one New York City Councilwoman, Inna Vernikov, is putting Mamdani and his band of commie radicals on notice.

Recommended

The Nightmare That Would Have Been President Kamala Harris Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Related:

COMMUNISM NEW YORK SOCIALISM ZOHRAN MAMDANI

Vernikov wrote, "Every other appointee of @ZohranKMamdani has to delete their past social media posts. Their thoughts and/or past activities are so unacceptable, they were found too radical by some democrats & must be hidden. Their excuses, if any, are all the same 'I was a millennial & regret saying publicly what I think.' They only regret getting caught. Some of them were rejected or fired from previous roles because of their actions/thoughts. There are hundreds of qualified, competent individuals in NYC Mamdani can hire, but these are his choices and they are NO ACCIDENT, they’re by design. He’s hiring them BECAUSE of their thoughts and past activities. We are watching every step and will take action where necessary."

And Vernikov is right.

In a newly resurfaced 2021 video, Weaver explicitly said her goal is to devalue housing in New York via rent control. Mamdani is seen nodding along to Weaver's staements.

Advertisement

"I get most of my knowledge on housing from Cea, so if you get it from me, it's just not coming from the source," Mamdani said. What Weaver brings is not "knowledge." It's radicalism, and Mamdani knows that. It's why he picked her. He wants to take over as much housing in NYC as possible, so that everyone can live in equally affordable slums.

Here's hoping the NYC Council puts a stop to this nonsense before the Marxists ruin New York.

Editor’s Note: Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover of New York City has begun.

Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Nightmare That Would Have Been President Kamala Harris Kurt Schlichter
Donald Trump Just Struck a Devastating Blow Against Globalism Jeff Charles
Here's the Thread Explaining Why ICE Killing a Crazed Leftist Who Attacked Federal Agents Was Justified Matt Vespa
Mamdani’s ‘Rental Ripoff’ Hearings: A Kangaroo Court for Landlords Dmitri Bolt
Jasmine Crockett Came at JD Vance Over Venezuela – Now He's Clapping Back Jeff Charles
NBC Did Something No Other Outlet Will Likely Do Regarding the ICE Shooting in Minneapolis Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Nightmare That Would Have Been President Kamala Harris Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement