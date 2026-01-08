'Is Our Children Learning:' Check Out This Sign at the Domestic Terrorist Rally in Minnesota

Minneapolis Public Schools (MPS) canceled classes today and tomorrow, citing "safety concerns" following a shooting on the city's southside. That shooting happened because a Leftist activist named Renee Good decided to stalk and impede ICE agents working in the city, and when they ordered Good to exit her vehicle, Good floored it and hit an agent. That agent shot and killed Good.

This triggered massive outrage from the Left, who are just itching to return to their glory days of the George Floyd riots. So if MPS canceled school for "safety concerns," it's because Minneapolis is populated by a bunch of cray, violent Leftists who refuse to follow federal immigration laws.

But that's not why they did it. MPS just gave its Leftist staffers a paid vacation so they can join the protests and riots.

And MPS isn't sending its best and brightest to the front lines.

The MN teachers dominating the anti-law enforcement protests can’t spell, unsurprisingly. pic.twitter.com/K10CEejLaA — Mollie (@MZHemingway) January 8, 2026

"Jutice for Renee Good," writes the graduate of the "Quality Learing Center."

We all know the real reason behind the school cancellations.

Minneapolis Schools didn't cancel classes "for safety reasons", they cancelled so teachers could join protests. End teachers' unions everywhere. They are a blight on education. — Red Floridian (@aykmwt) January 8, 2026

Yes, unions are an absolute blight on education.

HAHAHAHAHAHA



Our kids are learing from these people. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) January 8, 2026

Sadly, they are.

None of these people protested the police when they killed an immigrant named Justine Damond. — oddhan (@oddhanfoo) January 8, 2026

Damond was shot by Officer Mohamed Noor in 2017, after she called 911 and approached Noor's vehicle to report a suspected sexual assault. Noor was later tried and convicted of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. He was sentenced to 12.5 years in prison in 2019, but the Minnesota State Supreme Court overturned the third-degree conviction, and Noor was released from custody in 2022.

And there wasn't a peep from any of these people.

I guess that's why they cancelled schools for the next two days. Teachers had to get out and practice their first love. https://t.co/zKFZr5HSbd — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 8, 2026

Far too many teachers see themselves as activists and not educators, and that's the problem.

Quality Learing Center for Jutice https://t.co/mrJjeb0WC6 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) January 8, 2026

You have to laugh at the absurdity of it all.

Fascinating how Minnesota government employees always get the day off when it’s time for left-wing riots. https://t.co/gtt3YbQIco — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) January 8, 2026

We're sure that's just a coincidence.

So it’s not just the Chicago Teachers Union. https://t.co/57t1y468RX — Libs Of Chicago (@Libs_OfChicago) January 8, 2026

No, it's not. That's a cold comfort, though.

However much you hate the teachers unions it isn’t enough. https://t.co/2GlQlOpTSF — Gregg Keller (@RGreggKeller) January 8, 2026

Not nearly enough.

Liberal Minnesota teachers are illiterate themselves. Who would’ve thought it? Well, anyone with a brain would’ve seen that. https://t.co/vXtpPf0pP9 — Tom Johnson🇺🇸 (@TomJohn15394888) January 8, 2026

It explains why the city and state vote the way they do, frankly.

Editor's Note: Democrats are fanning the flames and raising the rhetoric by comparing ICE to the Gestapo, fascists, and secret police.

