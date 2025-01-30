Mayor Eric Adams Has Something to Say About Those 'Stupid' Rumors He's Resigning

As Matt covered on Wednesday night, officials with the Department of Justice (DOJ) have reportedly held discussions about dropping the corruption case against New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who was indicted late last September. The mayor, who was recently out of the public eye after he was feeling under the weather and had doctor's appointments, spoke up to address other ways in which he's been in the news, as there have been rumors as to whether or not he will resign.

While Adams' own remarks came on Thursday, at an annual interfaith prayer breakfast, one of his attorneys, Alex Spiro, told reporters the day before that he had no such plans to resign. "He's not resigning," Spiro said, according to the New York Daily News, adding that any such rumors are "completely false."

During that prayer breakfast on Thursday, as The Hill reported, Adams referred to any rumors he's resigning as "stupid," and continued to make clear he's staying put:

New York City Mayor Eric Adams shot down “stupid” resignation speculation during his address of religious leaders in Midtown Manhattan. “Who started the stupid rumor that I was stepping down on Friday? Are you out of your mind?” Adams said Thursday during an annual interfaith breakfast as the crowd unleashed loud applause. “And you know what’s fascinating, you have to be of a great level of wisdom to understand what is playing out on the stage of politics in New York City,” he added. “You gotta focus on this, folks. How do you print a rumor that I’m resigning on Friday, but don’t print the facts that we had more jobs in the city’s history on that same day.” “Not one tabloid covered it.” ... Adams has been out of the public eye for several days, as he hasn’t “been feeling his best” and had doctor’s appointments and “routine medical tests,” according to Fabien Levy, his spokesperson, who shared the update on Sunday. On Thursday, Adams sparsely touched on his health, saying last week “was a scary week for me. It was hard,” but he did not discuss the upcoming trial. He pleaded not guilty and has denied any wrongdoing.