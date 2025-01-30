Adam Schiff Tried to Take Down Kash Patel. It Went How You'd Expect.
Mayor Eric Adams Has Something to Say About Those 'Stupid' Rumors He's Resigning

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  January 30, 2025 8:00 PM
AP Photo/Brittainy Newman

As Matt covered on Wednesday night, officials with the Department of Justice (DOJ) have reportedly held discussions about dropping the corruption case against New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who was indicted late last September. The mayor, who was recently out of the public eye after he was feeling under the weather and had doctor's appointments, spoke up to address other ways in which he's been in the news, as there have been rumors as to whether or not he will resign.

While Adams' own remarks came on Thursday, at an annual interfaith prayer breakfast, one of his attorneys, Alex Spiro, told reporters the day before that he had no such plans to resign. "He's not resigning," Spiro said, according to the New York Daily News, adding that any such rumors are "completely false."

During that prayer breakfast on Thursday, as The Hill reported, Adams referred to any rumors he's resigning as "stupid," and continued to make clear he's staying put:

New York City Mayor Eric Adams shot down “stupid” resignation speculation during his address of religious leaders in Midtown Manhattan. 

“Who started the stupid rumor that I was stepping down on Friday? Are you out of your mind?” Adams said Thursday during an annual interfaith breakfast as the crowd unleashed loud applause. 

