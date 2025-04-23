The Great Joe Rogan Debate Was Great for the Right
Tipsheet

CNN's Scott Jennings Delivered Another Masterclass in Owning the Libs on Trust in Media

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 23, 2025 10:30 PM
AP Photo/Ron Harris

First, let’s get this out of the way, as a host, Abby Phillip is unlikable, snobby, but also the perfect foil for Scott Jennings to wage the warfare of Genghis Kahn on the liberals who infest the insufferable anti-Trump network that is CNN. It’s beyond entertaining that all these legacy press types are wondering why their product is trash. Trust in media has decreased precipitously, and Jennings wasn’t going to allow science fiction to cloud the air. 

I don’t even know what was even said during this segment regarding how the Republicans took advantage of the situation—whatever that means—which led to the media establishment being gutted like a fish. The liberal media caused this debacle with their incessant and serially incorrect reporting about Donald Trump and this White House. It’s not the first time: lying is a cottage industry for these people.

The media is under attack—that’s the takeaway here for why the media trust numbers are in the toilet? It wasn’t the Russian collusion hoax, or CBS News editing segments of Kamala Harris’ 60 Minutes interview, or removing the bust of MLK, Jr from the Oval Office, or Lord knows how many stories that turned out to be laughably wrong over the better par of a decade. 

Phillip even said that this is a GOP-driven narrative that’s killed the industry. That’s rich coming from CNN. There are also a fair number of progressives who erroneously think the legacy press is untrustworthy for not attacking Trump hard enough. It’s an erroneous position. If it’s not that, it’s gripes over how corporate the news industry has become. Most of this could be resolved if outlets openly admitted they support Democrats. They do so with their actions, namely the refusal to cover Joe Biden’s mental decline in any significant or sustained way. They did after he imploded in his debate with Trump, but it was more of a seasonal sprinkling of stories about Joe’s mental state. 

Oh, gee, another hit to the people’s trust in media.

Tags: LIBERAL MEDIA

