Caraveo Faces Lukewarm Reception as Democrats Push for More Progressive Candidate, Giving GOP a Boost

Democrat Yadira Caraveo (D-CO) has thrown her hat back into the ring for Colorado’s 8th Congressional District, but the reception is far from enthusiastic this time. However, the former representative, Caraveo’s announcement was met with lukewarm support—or outright silence—from local and national Democrats. Progressives in her district are pushing for a more left-wing candidate, while national party leaders, notably not recruiting her for a comeback, seem hesitant to rally behind her bid. Meanwhile, Republican Congressman Gabe Evans remains a strong incumbent with growing momentum.

Caraveo’s attempt to reclaim her seat in Colorado’s 8th Congressional District is already drawing swift and critical reactions—even from within her own party.

“CO-08 deserves better,” said Democrat Mike Farrington, while Colorado politico Deep Singh Badhesha warned, “I can’t see this going well. For her own mental health, Yadira should seriously reconsider.”

Local outlet Colorado Pols noted that Caraveo “cast a number of votes that infuriated progressive activists in her district,” and 9News’ Kyle Clark added that before she even gets a shot at a rematch with Evans, Caraveo will likely face a bruising primary battle where she’ll be forced to defend her support for several Republican-backed bills. Both the Democratic base and its media allies are signaling that Caraveo may not be the fighter the left wants this time around.

However, before Caraveo can even think about facing off against Evans, she’ll have to get through a tough Democratic primary against state Rep. Manny Rutinel (D-CO). Rutinel came out swinging, raising $1.1 million in the first quarter alone and racking up a long list of endorsements from key local Democrats—including mayors, city council members, a former state senate speaker, and even a former U.S. senator from Colorado. The message from the party’s base is loud and clear: they’re ready to move on.

Republicans see the brewing Democratic primary in Colorado’s 8th Congressional District as a golden opportunity for Evans. With Caraveo facing a serious challenge from the left in what’s shaping up to be a messy, intra-party fight, the GOP is betting that the division will only strengthen Evans’ hand heading into the general election. The Democrat Party is amid a broader identity crisis, as young progressives clash with the old guard of moderate incumbents. And with recent polling showing Democrats steadily losing ground with Colorado voters, Republicans feel increasingly confident about their chances in November.