Eric Adams Announces End to Controversial Program for Illegal Immigrants

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  November 08, 2024 10:00 AM
AP Photo/Brittainy Newman

New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced an end to a controversial pilot program that gave prepaid debt cards to illegal immigrant families, allowing them to purchase their own food. 

The program, which came under fire the moment it was announced, was reportedly designed to help families staying in city-funded hotels who did not want to eat the meals provided, saving the city money on food that was getting thrown out. But the lavish benefits offered to illegal immigrants over struggling American citizens did not sit well with conservatives and other critics.

And now, Adams' administration has decided against renewing a one-year contract it had with Mobility Capital Finance. 

"As we move towards more competitive contracting for asylum seeker programs, we have chosen not to renew the emergency contract for this pilot program once the one-year term concludes," Adams' Office said in a statement.

The city’s Department of Investigation is investigating the contract with MoCaFi, The New York Daily News reported in October.

In explaining the city’s decision on Thursday, Mr. Adams made no mention of the investigation. He said that given the city’s “constant decrease in our population” of migrants, there was no need to renew an emergency contract.

“It was an emergency, and now we’re moving in another direction,” he said on WABC-TV, adding that the program was successful.

More than 200,000 migrants have arrived in the city since 2022, but the flow of arrivals has slowed in recent months. The program served more than 2,600 migrant families staying in city-funded hotels, said William Fowler, a spokesman for the mayor.

Under the program, a family of four with young children received about $350 per week for a month, with the possibility of renewal. The city has spent about $3.6 million on the program, with $3.2 million placed on cards and $400,000 paid to MoCaFi, city officials said. (NYT)

Adams spoke with President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday about how he will work with him "to address issues around funding, infrastructure and affordability for the city," reports ABC7. 


