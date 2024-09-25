Trump Goes Scorched Earth on Iran While They Plot to Kill Him
NYC Mayor Eric Adams Indicted

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  September 25, 2024 9:30 PM
New York City Mayor Eric Adams was indicted on Wednesday in connection with a year-long federal investigation. The charges have not yet been revealed. 

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams is expected to unseal the charges on Thursday as Adams will surrender to authorities early next week. 

“I always knew that if I stood my ground for New Yorkers that I would be a target — and a target I became,” Adams said in a statement to The New York Post. “If I am charged, I am innocent, and I will fight this with every ounce of my strength and spirit.”

According to sources, the charges are believed to be in connection to allegations of the Turkish government in which the Williamsburg-based construction company KSK Construction Group illegally directed money into his mayoral campaign. Prosecutors called City Hall to hand over all communications and documents between Adams, Turkey, and five other foreign countries. Federal investigators also requested details on all interactions between Adams’ officials and Israel, China, Qatar, South Korea, and Uzbekistan. 

Earlier this month, authorities raided several administration officials in the mayor’s office. Adams also was stopped by the FBI while walking on the streets of Manhattan, where his phone and iPad were seized. 

This is the first time a New York City mayor has faced charges in 170 years. 

