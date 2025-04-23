As Van Hollen Defends Illegal Immigrant, A New 'Maryland Man' Is Charged With Murdering a Young Mother

Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) has been for weeks defending illegal immigrant Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who he has affectionally referred to by his first name and even dubbed "Maryland man." There's a new "Maryland man," though, and this one has been charged with murder of his girlfriend, who was also the mother of two young children.

As Fox News reported, citing the Charles County Sheriff's Office in Maryland:

The Charles County Sheriff's Office in Maryland announced Monday that 24-year-old Keycy Robinson Alexi Barrera-Rosa was charged with murder in the killing of his girlfriend, Lesbia Mileth Ramirez Guerra, 23, who was reported missing on March 31. Rosa's uncle, Rolvin Eduardo Barrera-Barrera, 37, was charged as an accessory. Deputies said Guerra's body was found on April 17 in a "heavily wooded area" of the forest just outside of Cedarville State Forest in Prince George's County, Maryland. Her body was found buried, the officials added. Guerra was the mother to two young children, officials said. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said its agents arrested Barrera-Rosa on April 5 in La Plata, Maryland, saying he entered the country illegally and is originally from Guatemala. According to immigration officials, Barrera-Rosa and Barrera-Barrera were apprehended on April 10, 2019, near El Paso, Texas. They were served notices to appear before a Department of Justice immigration judge at the time. ICE placed an immigration detainer on Barrera-Barrera with the Charles County Detention Center after he was arrested. ICE said Barrera-Rosa is being held by the agency at its Farmville Detention Center in Farmville, Virginia, while he awaits extradition to the Charles County Detention Center for the murder charge. According to FOX 5, the sheriff's office found suspicious and unusual activity at Guerra's home just one day after she was last seen. During their investigation, authorities found fake federal documents belonging to Barrera-Rosa.

Charles County is in the southern part of the state, and is one of the state's sanctuary locations for illegal immigrants, as Fox45 News reported in February of this year.

A subsequent report from Fox News included statements from Van Hollen, who notably responded after press time:

When asked by Fox News Digital about prominent Maryland illegal immigrant violent crimes as of late, Van Hollen responded after press time Wednesday, saying that "with federal and state leaders working together, we’ve made strategic investments in public safety that have helped reduce violent crime across Maryland for three years in a row." "But more needs to be done – because no family should have to endure the pain of being ripped apart by violence. We will continue working to fight crime in all its forms and build a stronger, safer Maryland," he said. Regarding Guerra's murder, he said he "cannot imagine the grief and pain that the family of Ms. Guerra is feeling right now." "I thank all of those in law enforcement who have been part of the extensive search effort and investigation," he added. He added that it is important to respect the rule of law and that courts are meant to provide due process rights for all. "Now, Ms. Guerra’s family and friends, and our community, will see her suspected killer and anyone involved in this crime face justice in a court of law."

Just as has been the case when Van Hollen was responding to the rape and murder of another Maryland mother, Rachel Morin, and how another illegal immigrant, this one from El Salvador, was found guilty last week for such crimes, the senator insisted on making his statements political. Does he really think that the family of the victim, 23-year-old Lesbia Mileth Ramirez Guerra, wants to hear about a reduction in crime in Maryland right now? Guerra is still dead. And there Van Hollen goes again, emphasizing the need for "due process rights" for even those here illegally.

Van Hollen could not be bothered to post about the victim from the X account he's been using to frequently post about Abrego Garcia, just as has been the case with how he has not posted about Morin. While Van Hollen did share a statement to his official website about the conviction of Victor Martinez-Hernandez in Morin's rape and murder, he has yet to do so about Guerra's death.

Not only will Van Hollen not post to his X account about Guerra, but he has posted throughout Wednesday, including still another post on Abrego Garcia that takes aim at the Trump administration.

A Federal judge says Trump Admin is showing “willful and intentional noncompliance” with orders to facilitate the return of Abrego Garcia.



This isn’t just about one man. The Admin’s violation of his Constitutional rights is a threat to the rights of all. https://t.co/9XemXdTJd3 — Senator Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) April 23, 2025

