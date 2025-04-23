Brutal: Elizabeth Warren Has No Idea What to Say When Confronted With Her Lies About Biden's Decline

This clip is delicious because the question obviously caught Warren off guard. She's no stranger to lying shamelessly, including about her own biography and racial identity, so there's something beautiful about watching a practiced liar stammering and struggling like this. She's drowning, and she knows it (her laugh/gulp at the 15 second mark is the exact moment she realized this particular back and forth wasn't going to go well), so she attempts a feeble pivot, which only highlights her evasion of the actual, simple question. Kudos to the interviewer for asking it — his c'mon facial expression when she briefly tries to pretend she didn't notice any decline in Joe Biden — and for repeatedly following up. She has nothing. She tries to stifle giggles about how totally implausible her dishonest justifications and spin are, plainly recognizing how implausible and dishonest they are. It's written all over her face.

But while it's objectively funny to watch her flail here, sure, it's actually quite frightening how virtually an entire political party and much of the “news” media emphatically pretended that an increasingly senile sitting president wasn't merely perfectly fine! sharp as a tack! hard to keep up with! etc. for many months, but also insisted he was fully capable of serving another four-year term. They declared this to be the case, attacking and smearing anyone who noticed with their own eyes and ears that it wasn't true, until they couldn't keep the lie afloat any longer — a moment that arrived shortly after 9 pm ET on June 27, 2024. More of the people who participated in that dangerous lie should be challenged like this. The trouble is that many of the people who are in positions to pose such questions also participated in the dangerous lie, for the exact same reasons. Nevertheless, behold this amazing exchange:

If you watch a clip today, let it be this one of Elizabeth Warren stumbling all over herself as she’s repeatedly pressed on why she lied about Joe Biden’s senility. pic.twitter.com/pyMjQjAaUo — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 22, 2025



As a Republican aide quipped in response, "She thinks the question is, 'What are we going to do now?' but actually the question is, 'What should the ramifications be for you, senator, given you lied to the American people and covered for a cognitively impaired patient who held the most powerful office in the world?'" Indeed, although I'll add a small quibble: She doesn't really think the question is, “What are we going to do now?'” She wishes that were the question, so she'd no longer be forced to embarrassingly grapple with the lies she told, exclusively for partisan reasons. The phony, preening “Country Over Party” crowd was entirely willing to deny reality — and maintain a dangerous status quo in which the President of the United States was sliding into an incapacitated figurehead role — in order to maintain their grip on power, and prevent their opponents from attaining it. The resulting cover-up (which I'm absolutely convinced would have continued if the June debate had never happened, or gone even slightly less disastrously) is one of the greatest scandals in presidential history.

If Warren would like a reality check answer to her preferred “what do we do now?” deflection, it would be, never trust Elizabeth Warren or her ilk again on any matter of importance. We are now being treated to $30-a-pop books describing just how bad things were getting behind the scenes, further confirming what many of us could plainly see for ourselves in real time — observations that generated angry attacks and deceitful spin from the partisan deniers and their media handmaidens. I'll leave you with a figure within the Democratic echo chamber pronouncing himself aghast and so very angry about what he's suddenly "discovering," months and years after the obvious and troubling truth had been repeatedly and publicly demonstrated for the world to see. Sure, dude:

🚨NEW: Ex-Obama Aide Tommy Vietor says he has no desire to hear Biden give speeches🚨



"I don’t want to hear him giving speeches right now — I’m sorry. I know that’s sh*tty, I know that’s petty ... I’m very mad at Joe Biden still. I’ve been reading Jake Tapper’s book about the… pic.twitter.com/PwS979Fq65 — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) April 17, 2025

"I’m very mad at Joe Biden still. I’ve been reading Jake Tapper’s book about the Biden administration and the steps taken to kind of hide his decline. I can’t get into the details — it’s still embargoed — but it is enraging."

Incredibly, many of us managed to pick up on Biden's decline, despite efforts to hide it, without any embargoed book excerpts. We did that all on our own, through the innovative approach of...watching him.