Here's Who Will Be Involved in Helping Elect More Senate Democrats
Will Elon Musk Sue Tim Walz After Comments on His Salute?
Latina Republican Slams Selena Gomez's 'Crocodile Tears' About Mass Deportations
Senate Democrats' Anti-Israel Bias on Display As Almost All Vote Against ICC Sanctions...
Trump Justice Department Considers Dropping Case Against Eric Adams

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 29, 2025 10:05 PM
AP Photo/Brittainy Newman

There will be allegations of a corrupt bargain, but that was to be expected no matter what happens regarding the mayor of New York City. Every key Eric Adams administration member has been subjected to federal indictments. The deputy mayor, the school chancellor, and Adams were all slapped with bribery charges. The mayor also faces campaign finance violations.  

While the Big Apple did take in a ton of illegals and incentivized more to come with lavish programs, like pre-paid credit cards, Adams’ tone has changed. It’s a political calculation, but if it means the mayor assisting in deporting illegal aliens who currently reside in New York City, so be it. The mayor has met with border czar Tom Homan, and now the Justice Department is mulling dropping its case against Adams (via NYT): 

Senior Justice Department officials under President Trump have held discussions with federal prosecutors in Manhattan about the possibility of dropping their corruption case against Mayor Eric Adams of New York, according to five people with knowledge of the matter. 

The officials have also spoken to Mr. Adams’s defense team since Mr. Trump took office, the people said. The defense team is led by Alex Spiro, who is also the personal lawyer for Elon Musk, the world’s richest man and one of the president’s closest advisers. 

Mr. Adams was indicted in September on charges including bribery, fraud and soliciting illegal foreign campaign contributions after an investigation that began in 2021. He has pleaded not guilty, maintained his innocence and contended that he is being prosecuted because he criticized the Biden administration. 

In recent weeks, Mr. Adams, a Democrat, has curried favor with Mr. Trump, traveling to Mar-a-Lago, attending the inauguration and saying that, from now on, he will share any criticisms of the president in private. Mr. Trump has the power to pardon Mr. Adams, and in December said that the mayor had been treated “pretty unfairly” by prosecutors, and suggested he was considering issuing a pardon. 

Well, if it comes to fruition, this action is just as good for Mr. Adams.  

Liberals are going to freak out. 

