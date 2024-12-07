Eric Adams Won't Rule Out Joining the GOP

Democrat New York City Mayor Eric Adams is staying tight-lipped about whether he plans to rejoin the Republican Party ahead of the second Trump Administration.

During an interview on Friday with Spectrum News NY1, Adams refused to rule out whether he plans to leave the Democratic Party to join the Republican Party as he seeks reelection among a crowded field of Democrats.

Between April 1995 and November 2002, the mayor was registered as a Republican before joining the Democratic Party. Adams was asked whether he would ever consider rejoining the GOP, to which he said the “party that’s the most important for me is the American Party.”

“I’m a part of the American Party. I love this country,” Adams continued. “This is the home of the free, land of the brave. My 19-year-old nephew died on the fields of Vietnam, protecting what this city and this country represent, and that’s the party I’m going to always be a member of.”

When asked to clarify his response, Adams said it doesn’t matter which party he belongs to as long as he “supports [s] American values,” confirming that he would be running for re-election as a Democrat.

“But my focus is the American people and the people of New York City, and those who don’t like it, they will cancel me, and I say, ‘Cancel me,’” the NYC mayor added.

Adams has shown a willingness to work with President-elect Donald Trump to remove the “record-breaking” number of illegal immigrants from the United States— in which thousands have invaded Adam’s city since the Biden-Harris Administration took office. He also said he would “love” to discuss deportation plans with Trump’s incoming border czar, Tom Homan.