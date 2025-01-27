House Oversight Committee Chairman Comer Probes Sanctuary City Mayors

On Monday, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) announced an investigation into the policies of sanctuary cities and what impact such policies will have on public safety and enforcing federal immigration laws. Comer on Monday also sent letters to Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, Denver Mayor Mike Johnston, and New York City Mayor Eric Adams, all Democrats. The chairman wrote to inform these mayors of such an investigation and request documents and communications related to these policies. Further, they'll be called to testify at a committee hearing scheduled for February 11.

🚨BREAKING🚨



Chairman James Comer Calls on Sanctuary City Mayors to Testify



Today, Chairman Comer (@repjamescomer) calls on the mayors of Boston, Chicago, Denver, and New York City to testify at an upcoming committee hearing. All four major cities are sanctuary jurisdictions… pic.twitter.com/0tKwpDvCJv — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) January 27, 2025

Comer's letters begin in part by lashing out against these sanctuary cities. "Sanctuary jurisdictions and their misguided and obstructionist policies hinder the ability of federal law enforcement officers to effectuate safe arrests and remove dangerous criminals from American communities, making Americans less safe," the chairman writes in his opening, informing each mayor that their city "is a sanctuary jurisdiction that refuses to fully cooperate with federal immigration enforcement."

As Comer's letters explain at one point, citing an article from The New York Times:

Sanctuary jurisdictions are “states, counties or cities that put some limits on how much they are willing to cooperate with federal agencies’ efforts to deport” illegal aliens. These jurisdictions take it upon themselves to decide what laws they will and will not abide by all for the purpose of shielding removable aliens, especially criminals, from federal law enforcement. There are about 12 states and hundreds of cities and counties with sanctuary laws or policies across the country. Four cities, however, stand out in their abject failure to comply with federal law: Chicago, New York City, Denver, and Boston. Citizens of all four cities have suffered due to sanctuary policies.

The letters go on to raise issues with specific problems faced by all four cities, and not merely the city that the mayor receiving the letter is in charge of. Mayors like Johnson and Johnston, for instance, seem to be particularly resistant to changing course.

"Mayor Brandon Johnson recently 'reaffirmed' his commitment to keep Chicago a sanctuary city... and Mayor Mike Johnston confirmed that he was prepared to go to jail to protect illegal aliens from federal immigration authorities... Mayor Michelle Wu 'reiterated Boston’s status as a sanctuary city' shortly after the 2024 presidential election," Comer's letter mentions, listing examples and citing articles including the mayors' own remarks.

In New York's case, Adams has shown more willingness to work with President Donald Trump on this key issue. There's still a relevant executive order from now-former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) worth mentioning:

New York City is a sanctuary jurisdiction under several city code provisions generally prohibiting law enforcement from honoring an immigration detainer or notifying federal immigration authorities of an alien’s release from custody except in very narrow circumstances. Further, New York City is subject to the provisions of additional sanctuary policies found under Executive Order No. 170, signed by former Governor Andrew Cuomo, which directs that “[n]o State officers or employees, including law enforcement officers, shall disclose information to federal immigration authorities for the purpose of federal civil immigration enforcement, unless required by law.”

Speaking of Trump, Comer's letters go on to mention an executive order relating to immigration on his first day in office for this second term:

On the first day of his second term, President Donald Trump took decisive actions to restore the rule of law with respect to immigration enforcement.One action included a directive to the Attorney General and the Secretary of Homeland Security “to . . . evaluate and undertake any lawful actions to ensure that so-called ‘sanctuary’ jurisdictions, which seek to interfere with the lawful exercise of Federal law enforcement operations, do not receive access to Federal funds.” In addition to the efforts of the Trump Administration to ensure federal immigration enforcement can proceed unimpeded, Congress must determine whether further legislation is necessary to enhance border security and public safety. It is imperative that federal immigration law is enforced and that criminal aliens are swiftly removed from our communities.

While, under the Biden-Harris administration, the nation was subject not only to sanctuary cities, but open borders and the criminal illegal immigrants that came over as a result, the Trump administration stands in stark contrast. Kristi Noem was just recently confirmed as the Secretary of Homeland Security and Pam Bondi is expected to be confirmed as the Attorney General.

Not only did the Biden-Harris administration have open borders, but they also did so as mayors, including Adams, complained about there being too many illegal immigrants coming over.

Mayors are asked to confirm their testimony by February 4 and to answer the following questions, with the city/state name specific to each mayor. For instance, the questions for Wu ask:

1. All documents and communications among or between any official, employee, contractor, or agent of the City of Boston related to the city’s sanctuary status; 2. All documents and communications among or between any official, employee, contractor, or agent of the City of Boston and any individual or entity, including but not limited to any non-governmental organization or representative thereof, related to the city’s sanctuary status; 3. All documents and communications among or between any official, employee, contractor, or agent of the City of Boston and any official, employee, contractor, or agent of the State of Massachusetts related to the city’s sanctuary status; and 4. All documents and communications among or between any official, employee, contractor, or agent of the City of Boston and any official, employee, contractor, or agent of the federal government related to the city’s sanctuary status.

With Republicans in control of the House, Senate, and the White House, the party is truly not messing around on a top issue that Trump campaigned and won on, and one that Republicans also lead on.