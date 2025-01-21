Pro-Abortion White House Website Is Gone

The Trump White House wasted no time making changes. On Monday, not long after President Donald Trump took office for his second term, people noticed there were some changes to certain White House websites, including those representing far-left priorities of the Biden administration. Chief among them is that reproductiverights.gov is gone.

The website went up for the Department Health & Human Services (HHS) in 2022, the same year that the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade with the Dobbs v. Jackson decision. The decision was officially handed down in late June, but someone had leaked a draft opinion in early May.

In reacting to the leak, Democrats came off as more preoccupied with the effects of the decision than they were about the unprecedented and alarming move.

While the Biden-Harris administration was particularly pro-abortion, HHS was especially so. The now former Secretary of HHS, Xavier Becerra, was known as a pro-abortion bully, especially during his tenture as Attorney General of California. As HHS Secretary, he was also ignorant about key abortion legislation and decisions.

The Senate, under then Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), tried and failed to pass the Women's Health Protection Act (WHPA), which would actually expand Roe,. Schumer even attempted to nuke the filibuster to do so.

As Mia pointed out during Monday's live blog for Trump's second inauguration, the website happened to be shut down on the same day as Cecile Richards' death, who had previously served as the head of Planned Parenthood.

No matter how much Democrats lied about Trump's stance on abortion, especially during the 2024 campaign, the new administration's position is to leave the abortion issue up to the states, especially with Roe being overturned.

That still hasn't stopped the Democrats from lying, though. On Tuesday morning, the DNC put out a hysterical press release from their War Room, "Trump’s Plans to Screw Over America: Ripping Away Access to Lifesaving Health Care, Skyrocketing Costs." There's an entire section devoted to abortion.

As Mia also highlighted for the blog, another woke far-left website is down, this one to do with the Department of State's Special Envoys for Racial Equity and LGBT Rights.