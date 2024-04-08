Here's CBS News' Bombshell Report About 'Havana Syndrome'
Here's What Trump Had to Say in His Video Statement on Abortion

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  April 08, 2024 8:30 AM
AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File

Former President Trump on Monday said he was proud to have Roe v. Wade overturned but took the position that abortion policy should be left to states to decide. 

“My view is now that we have abortion where everybody wanted it from a legal standpoint,” Trump said. “The states will determine by vote or legislation or perhaps both, and whatever they decide must be the law of the land. In this case, the law of the state.

“Many states will be different. Many will have a different number of weeks or some will have more conservative than others and that’s what they will be,” he continued. “At the end of the day this is all about the will of the people. You must follow your heart, or in many cases your religion or your faith." 

He noted, however, that he is "strongly in favor of exceptions for rape, incest and life of the mother.”

The president also gave his full backing to in vitro fertilization (IVF).

"The Republican Party should always be on the side of the miracle of life and the side of mothers, fathers and their beautiful babies. IVF is an important part of that," Trump said. "And our great Republican Party will always be with you in your quest for the ultimate joy in life." 

Trump encouraged supporters to vote in November, emphasizing that in order to change the culture, Republicans must be in power.

"You must follow your heart on this issue but remember, you must also win elections to restore our culture and in fact to save our country, which is currently and very sadly a nation in decline. Our nation needs help. It needs unity. It needs us all to work closely together…we have to bring our nation back from the brink…and we will, we will do it, I promise you."  


