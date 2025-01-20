Join Us for America’s Golden Era
Donald Trump Is Ready to Fight. So Are We.
The Lack of Self-Awareness Here by CNN's Jake Tapper Is Astounding
VIP
What Do Democrats Currently Have?
Here's Who Biden Pardoned on Sunday
Fauci Issues Statement After Pre-Emptive Pardon. Conservatives Respond.
Trump's Former WH Press Secretary Has Some Advice About the Slew of Executive...
VIP
When Mike Johnson Realized Biden Was Not in Control of His Own Administration
Trump's Pre-Inauguration Day Rally and How Security Missed the Boat
Here's What Biden Said About Preemptive Pardons in 2020
VIP
Here's How Some Illegal Aliens Are Responding to Trump's Presidency Before He Enters...
It Takes More Than the Inauguration of Donald Trump as President to Save...
Scott Jennings Owns Dem Commentator on CNN, Destroys Biden and His Legacy in...
These Democrat States Will Raise the American Flags for Trump's Inauguration
Tipsheet

Former Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards Has Died

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  January 20, 2025 11:30 AM
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Cecile Richards, the former president of Planned Parenthood and a longtime pro-abortion activist, died on Monday from brain cancer. She was 67. 

Richards spearheaded the abortion behemoth from 2006 to 2018. 

Advertisement

In her 12-year tenure as president of Planned Parenthood, Richards oversaw the killing of millions of unborn children. 

As Townhall covered, during that time, Planned Parenthood executives were captured on-camera by an undercover journalist arranging payments for fetal tissue from abortion babies. 

This video has accumulated millions of views.

That’s not all. In November, Libs of TikTok revealed that emails obtained by the Center for Medical Progress showed that Planned Parenthood negotiated with US San Diego to sell them viable aborted fetuses for experiments. 

Despite this, President Joe Bide, a “devout” Catholic, awarded Richards with the highest civilian honor a person can receive. Richards was given the presidential medal of freedom for her “absolute courage,” “fearless[ness],” and “inspiring legacy.”

In his remarks, Biden said that Richards “led some of our Nation’s most important civil rights causes — to lift up the dignity of workers, defend and advance women’s reproductive rights and equality, and mobilize Americans to exercise their power to vote.”

Recommended

LIVE: Inauguration of Donald J. Trump, 47th President of the United States
Advertisement

Richards never backed down from ardently supporting the murder of unborn babies. Last year, Richards wrote the following on Instagram: 

“In my experience, having cancer doesn’t suddenly fill you with profound insights on life. What it does is make it really clear what’s important. And there is no more important work right now than the fight for abortion rights. I believe, as I always have, that activism, organizing, and troublemaking are a great way to spend your one wild and precious life. After all, as my mother used to say: ‘Why should your life be just about you?’...I’ve felt lucky all my life, and I feel lucky now: to be here, doing this work, alongside all of you.”



The day that Richards passed away is the day that Biden leaves office. President-elect Donald Trump, who is pro-life, will be sworn in around noon.

Tags: ABORTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

LIVE: Inauguration of Donald J. Trump, 47th President of the United States
The Lack of Self-Awareness Here by CNN's Jake Tapper Is Astounding Matt Vespa
Scott Jennings Owns Dem Commentator on CNN, Destroys Biden and His Legacy in the Process Rebecca Downs
Fauci Issues Statement After Pre-Emptive Pardon. Conservatives Respond. Leah Barkoukis
Trump Returns to the Sounds of the Lamentations of the Women-Identifying Kurt Schlichter
Trump's Pre-Inauguration Day Rally and How Security Missed the Boat Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
LIVE: Inauguration of Donald J. Trump, 47th President of the United States
Advertisement