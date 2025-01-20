Former Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards Has Died

Cecile Richards, the former president of Planned Parenthood and a longtime pro-abortion activist, died on Monday from brain cancer. She was 67.

Richards spearheaded the abortion behemoth from 2006 to 2018.

In her 12-year tenure as president of Planned Parenthood, Richards oversaw the killing of millions of unborn children.

As Townhall covered, during that time, Planned Parenthood executives were captured on-camera by an undercover journalist arranging payments for fetal tissue from abortion babies.

This video has accumulated millions of views.

That’s not all. In November, Libs of TikTok revealed that emails obtained by the Center for Medical Progress showed that Planned Parenthood negotiated with US San Diego to sell them viable aborted fetuses for experiments.

BREAKING: Newly revealed emails obtained by @CtrMedProgress show that Planned Parenthood negotiated with @UCSanDiego to sell them viable aborted fetuses to conduct experiments on.



This is absolutely EVIL! pic.twitter.com/apluiPDpKq — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 21, 2024

Despite this, President Joe Bide, a “devout” Catholic, awarded Richards with the highest civilian honor a person can receive. Richards was given the presidential medal of freedom for her “absolute courage,” “fearless[ness],” and “inspiring legacy.”

In his remarks, Biden said that Richards “led some of our Nation’s most important civil rights causes — to lift up the dignity of workers, defend and advance women’s reproductive rights and equality, and mobilize Americans to exercise their power to vote.”

Her legacy is millions of dead unborn children https://t.co/Fv3LX4bdud — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 21, 2024

Richards never backed down from ardently supporting the murder of unborn babies. Last year, Richards wrote the following on Instagram:

“In my experience, having cancer doesn’t suddenly fill you with profound insights on life. What it does is make it really clear what’s important. And there is no more important work right now than the fight for abortion rights. I believe, as I always have, that activism, organizing, and troublemaking are a great way to spend your one wild and precious life. After all, as my mother used to say: ‘Why should your life be just about you?’...I’ve felt lucky all my life, and I feel lucky now: to be here, doing this work, alongside all of you.”









The day that Richards passed away is the day that Biden leaves office. President-elect Donald Trump, who is pro-life, will be sworn in around noon.