What the Hell Happened to This Show?

I watched Stranger Things. I liked Stranger Things; the pilot is a solid homage to E.T. and other 1980s nostalgia. Yet, the gaps in between seasons killed it for me. These kids are now in their mid-20s, or so it seems, and I’ve lost track of the plotlines. Now, we have this three-part final series where Vecna is about to destroy the world and whatnot, but ‘Will,’ played by Noah Schnapp, needs a 20-second timeout to tell everyone he’s gay. Or at least, that’s what social media is saying. Whatever the case, the reactions have been gold.

Advertisement

Second, it’s not like this is a shock: Schnapp came out as gay recently and said his life and character are similar. The point is, this scene was coming. The timing appears to be awful. Also, this scene took 12 hours to film. Lord God. What happened to this show? While this scene is the subject of conversation, everything else, acting, screenwriting, and storylines, is being taken to the woodshed.

NEW: Stranger Things on Netflix starts wrapping up their series of 5 seasons by making one of the characters come out as gay.



In what USA Today is calling an “emotional climax,” Will Byers tells his friends that he doesn’t like girls.



Stranger Things is the most successful… pic.twitter.com/rISzyYHIEt — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 27, 2025

Current IMDb ratings for Stranger Things S5 Volume 2 pic.twitter.com/HZL4HAog83 — The Cinéprism (@TheCineprism) December 27, 2025

How bad were the other takes?! Omg https://t.co/IJV4oPvdHx — Ed. (@DepressedDETN) December 26, 2025

Vecna using the power of homophobia to get into Will's head will never not be funny to me pic.twitter.com/LyylvVpRz9 — Unknowingly (@_Unkn0wingly_) December 26, 2025

Here’s the Stranger Things scene where Will Buyers comes out as a homosexual ft. the “Why Are You Gay” Ugandan Guy 😂 pic.twitter.com/BmWL58TdY6 — Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) December 27, 2025

Stranger Things spent 24 HOURS in filming & reshoots for a scene that breaks down to:



I know the world is ending, and we don’t have any time to waste, but I need 20 minutes of the group’s precious time to talk about how I’m a homo, and that Vecna said I couldn’t possibly help… https://t.co/XmXl3va0g3 — Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) December 27, 2025

"I told them we had an ending."

-Stranger Things writers pic.twitter.com/19MISBGYht — Nerdrotic (@Nerdrotics) December 26, 2025

Stranger Things would’ve ended more like this if you told your friends you were gay in the 1980s. pic.twitter.com/dXGM6qmtHB — David Santa Carla 🦇 (@TheOnlyDSC) December 27, 2025

YUP!



Completely unnecessary social engineering. Not part of the story at all.



This is why America is sick of Hollywood. https://t.co/NcVv7lkjp8 — Josh Denny (@JoshDenny) December 26, 2025

She read the Season 5 script. https://t.co/eJZgq3fWHW — Carlton Shady Tweets (@jancypilled) December 27, 2025

What happened to this show?

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code MERRY74 for 74% off your VIP membership!

Merry Christmas!