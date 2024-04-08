Biden HQ Is at It Again With Lying About Trump's Position, This Time on Abortion and IVF

The Biden HQ account has taken to lying about former and potentially future President Donald Trump's position on immigration by taking his words out of context and doubling down on it. This comes after they also took Trump's words wildly out of context when it comes to how he warned of a "bloodbath" if he didn't win, with the full context of his remarks making clear he meant in the economic sense to do with the U.S. auto industry. On Monday, in response to Trump releasing a video message about his position on abortion, the Biden HQ was at it again.

pic.twitter.com/SEOjIILVBQ — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) April 8, 2024

Whatever you think of IVF, Trump's message could hardly be more in favor of it. He devoted a significant portion of the beginning of his video message to discussing his position. Here's how he began:

Under my leadership, the Republican Party will always support the creation of strong, thriving, and healthy American families. We want to make it easier for mothers and families to have babies, not harder. That includes supporting the availability of fertility treatments like IVF in every state in America. Like the overwhelming majority of Americans, including the vast majority of Republicans, conservatives, Christians, and pro-life Americans, I strongly support the availability of IVF for couples who are trying to have a precious baby. What could be more beautiful or better than that? Today, I'm pleased that the Alabama legislature has acted very quickly, and passed legislation that preserves the availability of IVF in Alabama, they really did a great and fast job. The Republican Party should always be on the side of the miracle of life and the side of mothers, father, their beautiful babies. And that's what we are. IVF is an important part of that and our great Republican Party will always be with you in your quest for the ultimate joy in life. Many people have asked me what my position is on abortion and abortion rights, especially since I was proudly the person responsible for the ending of something that all legal scholars, both sides wanted and, in fact, demanded be ended: Roe v. Wade. They wanted it ended.

Notice in what he actually said, he praised the Alabama legislature for acting to make it more available. You would never know that, though, from the deceptive clip the Biden HQ put out there. Trump was so in favor of IVF that they had nothing to go on, and instead had to resort to wild and deceptive generalizations.

This has to do with Trump's position on abortion overall, but with a special mention with IVF as they claimed "Trump says he supports extreme abortion bans across the country that criminalize doctors, threaten IVF, and force rape victims to give birth." They then quote the former president, in a nine-second clip, as saying "many states will be different, many will have a different number of weeks, or some will have more conservative than others, and that's what they will be."

What they don't include, in addition to all the pro-IVF talking points mentioned above that make up a considerable part of his video message, is how pragmatic his view on abortion really is. "My view is now that we have abortion where everybody wanted it from a legal standpoint, the states will determine by vote or legislation or perhaps both. And whatever they decide must be the law of the land. In this case, the law of the state," Trump said, going on to add the quote mentioned above.

Trump says he supports extreme abortion bans across the country that criminalize doctors, threaten IVF, and force rape victims to give birth: “That’s what they will be” pic.twitter.com/i5mCsznT2F — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) April 8, 2024

That post has so far been met with 1,600 replies, many taking issue with how an account claims to be about "Just the facts, Jack," is lying about yet another issue.

This was a common refrain with other posts they shared throughout Monday, including in a much deeper thread. In addition to referencing abortion laws passed around the state, multiple posts in that thread claimed that Trump supports legislation that would "threaten IVF."

This thread also leaves out how, not only does Trump believe that the abortion issue should be up to the states, but that he is clear when it comes to exceptions. "Like Ronald Reagan, I am strongly in favor of exceptions for rape, incest, and life of the mother. You must follow your heart on this issue. But remember, you must also win elections to restore our culture and in fact, to save our country, which is currently and very sadly, a nation in decline," he also said towards the end of his video message.

In addition to repeating the same dishonest talking point from earlier on Monday, the thread mentioned IVF in the context of Georgia and Alabama.

Donald Trump just said he supports extreme abortion bans across the country that criminalize doctors, threaten IVF, and force rape victims to give birth: “That’s what they will be”



Here is what Trump is supporting.



🧵 pic.twitter.com/hu4MECbdA3 — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) April 8, 2024

The IVF procedure is indeed available in Georgia. The Peach State is also one of the states that has a Heartbeat Act on the books, which limits abortion to before a fetal heartbeat is detected, usually at about six weeks.

Georgia bans abortion before many women even know they are pregnant.



The state also has a dangerous “personhood” law on the books that puts IVF at risk.



Trump says he supports this. pic.twitter.com/5BiDFwDlzN — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) April 8, 2024

The Alabama post is particularly lacking when it comes to key context, given that, as Trump mentioned and praised, the state legislature "passed legislation that preserves the availability of IVF in Alabama." That bill was signed by Republican Gov. Kay Ivey almost exactly a month ago now.

The Alabama Supreme Court issued a ruling that ripped away access to IVF treatment for those desperately trying to grow their families.



Alabama has an abortion ban with no exceptions for rape or incest, threatening doctors with *life in prison* for providing care.



Trump says he… pic.twitter.com/5rwFtLyhkn — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) April 8, 2024

It's also worth highlighting how Trump expertly called the Democrats out on their abortion extremism. "It must be remembered that the Democrats are the radical ones on this position because they support abortion up to and even beyond the ninth month," Trump pointed out. "The concept of having an abortion in the later months and even execution after birth. And that's exactly what it is. The baby is born, the baby is executed after birth is unacceptable. And almost everyone agrees with that," he added, speaking about Democrats' opposition to legislation that would mandate medical care for babies born alive from abortion.

While Trump leads Biden on immigration, Biden has a lead over Trump on abortion. This includes with the Marquette poll released late last week, as covered earlier on Monday. Thus, such a deceptive tactic and the obsession with the abortion issue is even more telling, and more desperate.

Both Trump and the Biden HQ account have been posting about abortion throughout Monday. The latter has, so far, posted or reposted no less than two dozen times on Monday alone.

This includes a heads up that we can expect more of the fearmongering on the abortion issue, especially since they're releasing an ad as part of a national campaign in battleground states. One of the many posts about this one ad is also the account's pinned post.

The Biden White House and congressional Democrats are also in favor of passing the Women's Health Protection Act (WHPA), which they claim will "restore" or "codify" Roe v. Wade. In reality, though, it would actually expand the decision and allow for abortion for any reason for all nine months without legal limit throughout all 50 states.

The Biden HQ's profile banner also tellingly highlights how Trump acknowledged he was able to nominate the three U.S. Supreme Court justices who voted to end Roe v. Wade with the 2022 Dobbs v. Jackson decision.

