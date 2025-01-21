Democrats Desperately Want Elon Musk to Be a Nazi
Tipsheet

Kamala Harris Is Still Giving Cringeworthy Speeches, This Time to Firefighters

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  January 21, 2025 3:45 PM
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

Kamala Harris is officially out of public office, known as the former vice president now. As she left Washington on Monday, she headed to California to speak to firefighters, with her home state having been ravaged by fires for weeks. On the way, she was supported by an all-female U.S. Air Force crew, because Democrats for some reason insist on such priorities.

While her husband, Doug Emhoff, nodded along behind her, Harris gave her comments to firefighters.

"These are folks who understand the strength and value of community, which is everyone coming together with a shared sense of purpose and identity as a community of people," she shared, feeling the need to explain to firefighters, while gesturing her arms wildly, what "community" means.

She also expressed to the firefighters she wanted to speak with them because she "wanted to come by, most importantly, to thank them, those who volunteered and have brought people together, and have sacrificed so much and are firefighters. And I mentioned to these firefighters the fact that California firefighters, time and time again, prove themselves to be the best."

The End Wokeness account, which shared the clip from Harris' remarks, has had close to 2,000 replies highlighting how painful the former vice president came off as. Sam J. at our sister site of Twitchy highlighted some of the best examples.

California has been ravaged by various fires over the years, and mismanagement and a lack of priorities from the Democratic state lawmakers haven't helped the situation. Mayor Karen Bass cut the budget for firefighters, which is just one of many problems plaguing her. There have also been DEI-centered priorities rather than initiatives focusing on properly fighting fires.

Further, Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) Chief Kristin Crowley said in an interview that the city had failed her agency. There's been a vicious blame game going on of so-called leaders pointing fingers. 

As for the move on Harris' part, there's been chatter she may run for governor in 2026. This could very well have been a strategic visit for her and whatever her future political plans may entail.

Tags: KAMALA HARRIS

