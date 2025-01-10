LAFD Chief Finally Admits the City's Political Leadership Failed

The fires in Los Angeles County continue to rage. None have been contained, and the developments have been infuriating and tragic. People’s lives have been destroyed. This disaster was preventable, but a collection of half-brained liberal policies, incompetent leadership, and focus on irrelevant action items led to this catastrophe. What we got was the costliest wildfire in American history.

Regarding the political drama, when pressed by the media today, Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Kristin Crowley admitted the city’s leadership failed her firefighters and the cuts to the budget also hurt the LAFD (via Fox LA11):

WATCH: LAFD chief says the city ‘failed her’ in preparing for response to California firespic.twitter.com/IMCeyR5mrG — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 10, 2025

Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristin Crowley responded Friday to budget cuts that she says have impacted firefighters’ abilities to fight the deadly wildfires still burning in the area. In an interview with FOX LA’s Gigi Graciette, Crowley said she’s sounding the alarm about what the fire department needs as frustrated and devastated residents continue to criticize the city and county’s response. "My message is the fire department needs to be properly funded," Crowley said. "It’s not." […] According to Los Angeles City Controller Kenneth Mejia, the city cut the LAFD's funding by $17.6 million in the 2025 fiscal year, which started on July 1, 2024. Compared to the city's other departments, the LAFD saw the second-largest cut, next to street services.

The city used the funds not going to the LAFD on a host of woke initiatives, like gay choirs, transgender cafes, and weirdo lefty art. Still, Chief Crowley shares of the blame, forcing her department to undergo various woke training workshops on bias and the like, which is time that should’ve been allocated to responding to wildfires.

Everyone seems to know that heads are going to roll when these fires are extinguished. On top of the actual fire, the LAFD and other politicians seem to be making moves to at least provide a buffer from the fallout that is to come.