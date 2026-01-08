We Had a Shooting Involving Federal Immigration Officers in Portland. Tren de Aragua Involved

This post has been updated.

It’s pandemonium out there. A day after Renee Nicole Good, 37, was shot and killed trying to reportedly ram federal agents in Minneapolis, Minnesota, we have another shooting incident in Portland, Oregon. Details are scarce, and the tweet that the FBI Portland office posted on Twitter has been removed, but two people were reportedly shot by federal officers. The wounded were taken to a hospital, and their condition is unknown (via Associated Press):

🚨 BREAKING: Reports of 2 people shot by Federal agents in Portland. pic.twitter.com/FrzQzM22Tx — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 8, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: Federal Border agents have just SHOT TWO PEOPLE in Portland



Holy crap. The violence is only getting worse.



Pray for these agents 🙏🏻



This is PORTLAND, the left is VERY VIOLENT here. pic.twitter.com/bdUENcgqoW — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 8, 2026

Federal immigration officers shot and wounded two people in Portland, Oregon, on Thursday, authorities said. The FBI’s Portland office said it was investigating an “agent involved shooting” that happened around 2:15 p.m. “involving Customs and Border Patrol Agents in which 2 individuals were wounded.” The Portland Police Bureau said its officers responded and found a man and woman with apparent gunshot wounds. They were transported to a hospital and their conditions are unknown, the bureau said in a statement. The Department of Homeland Security’s agencies include Customs and Border Protection and the U.S. Border Patrol.

This is a developing news story. We’ll keep you updated.

Good was captured on video accelerating toward an ICE agent, striking him, which led to law enforcement opening fire. She died at the scene. The incident led to another wave of anti-ICE and overall leftist mayhem, which isn’t grounded in reality. It was a justified shooting.

A lot remains unclear about what might have happened in Portland.

DEVELOPING: Reports that federal agents shot two people Thursday afternoon in Portland, Oregon. The FBI is investigating.



pic.twitter.com/dbbJGeKxW3 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 9, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: Two people have been shot by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents in Portland, OR, per the FBI



Oh God. They’re going to attempt to burn this city down too.



Pray for our heroic agents who afe increasingly under attack 🙏🏻



Those two individuals drove several blocks… pic.twitter.com/teNUGkj6sY — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 9, 2026

BREAKING: Portland, Oregon Mayor Keith Wilson (D) calls on ICE to end all operations and leave Portland after two protesters were shot



Hey Keith, people can also just not try to kiII agents and then they won’t get shot.



ICE isn’t going anywhere! pic.twitter.com/dmg7uLlMis — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 9, 2026

UPDATE: It was Tren de Aragua:

At 2:19 PST, US Border Patrol agents were conducting a targeted vehicle stop in Portland, Oregon. The passenger of the vehicle and target is a Venezuelan illegal alien affiliated with the transnational Tren de Aragua prostitution ring and involved in a recent shooting in… — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) January 9, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: One of the those shot by Border Patrol in Portland was a TREN DE ARAGUA MEMBER being targeted by an operation, DHS told Fox



When agents stopped them, they attempted to RUN OVER the agents



Are the Democrats going to hail a foreign terrorist as a HERO again?! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/8A8oaxcCMX — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 9, 2026

At 2:19 PST, US Border Patrol agents were conducting a targeted vehicle stop in Portland, Oregon. The passenger of the vehicle and target is a Venezuelan illegal alien affiliated with the transnational Tren de Aragua prostitution ring and involved in a recent shooting in Portland. The vehicle driver is believed to be a member of the vicious Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua. When agents identified themselves to the vehicle occupants, the driver weaponized his vehicle and attempted to run over the law enforcement agents. Fearing for his life and safety, an agent fired a defensive shot. The driver drove off with the passenger, fleeing the scene. This situation is evolving and more information is forthcoming.

