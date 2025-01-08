With Fires Tearing Through LA, Critics Blast Fire Chief's Stated Priority

With uncontrolled fires raging across Los Angeles as strong winds sweep the area, critics are taking note of who’s in charge and what her stated priorities have been leading up to the massive blaze.

A website for the Los Angeles Fire Department touts Kristin Crowley’s diversity credentials as the first female and LGBTQ fire chief in the LAFD.

“Creating, supporting, and promoting a culture that values diversity, inclusion, and equity while striving to meet and exceed the expectations of the communities are Chief Crowley’s priorities, and she is grateful for the opportunity to serve the City of Los Angeles,” her bio concludes.

With water completely out in some fire hydrants, residents hoped she would have instead prioritized ensuring the water reservoirs are filled.

Refilling the water reservoirs would have been a welcome priority, too, but I guess she had too much on her plate promoting diversity. pic.twitter.com/7GXgBR3RO2 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 8, 2025

