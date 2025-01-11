Here's What Led to Chaos Erupting Between the LAFD Chief and the Mayor's Office Yesterday

It would’ve been the dumbest move imaginable, but it wouldn't have been shocking given what we’ve learned about California’s political brain trust. There was a brief period of chaos between the Los Angeles Fire Department and the mayor’s office when there were reports that LAFD Fire Chief Kristin Crowley had been fired.

WATCH: LAFD chief says the city ‘failed her’ in preparing for response to California firespic.twitter.com/IMCeyR5mrG — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 10, 2025

Crowley torched the city’s political leadership, calling them out for leaving the county unprepared for this disaster. The rumor was quickly squashed, though the fire chief was reportedly summoned to Mayor Karen Bass’ office, where we again shouldn’t have expected this meeting to have been cordial (via Fox11 LA):

#UPDATE Statement from @MayorOfLA office: “The Mayor and Chief met. The priority remains fighting these fires and protecting Angelenos.” — Josh Haskell (@abc7JoshHaskell) January 11, 2025

Fox11 Los Angeles says fire chief Crowley was ordered into the meeting, Mayor Bass was angry with her over Crowley's admission on TV that the city's government had failed the fire department — Sunny (@sunnyright) January 11, 2025

FOX11's Gigi Graciette says that she's been told by firefighters how often they're not allowed to admit on camera that a fire was caused by homeless camps because it's a controversial topic the city government doesn't want discussed — Sunny (@sunnyright) January 11, 2025

Karen Bass' office denied a report of the Los Angeles Mayor firing Kristin Crowley over the Fire Chief's candid interview with FOX 11. Earlier in the day, Crowley spoke with FOX 11's Gigi Graciette on Los Angeles Fire Department's response to the ongoing fires popping up across the region. In the interview with Graciette, the LAFD Chief aired her frustration with the city. "My message is the fire department needs to be properly funded," Crowley said on Friday. "It’s not." […] LAFD also denied that its chief is getting the boot on Friday. The department issued the following statement saying Crowley will continue to lead the way: "On Friday, January 10th, Fire Chief Kristin Crowley of the Los Angeles City Fire Department met with Mayor Karen Bass. Their foremost priorities continue to be fighting the current wildfires and safeguarding Angelenos. It is important to note that the Fire Chief was not dismissed and is in full command of the LAFD." According to Graciette, firefighters told the FOX 11 reporter that there were initial concerns that Bass had either reprimanded or demanded that Crowley resign over her candid Q&A with the TV station.

Ms. Crowley isn’t a victim here, either. She’s been pushing extraneous training nonsense in her department, part of the woke overhaul that’s led to the city’s fire department being forced into workshops and other trainings on bias and other things unrelated to stopping wildfires.

Bass knows what will happen after these fires die out, and so does Crowley. They’re both trying to build redoubts for the backlash that’s bound to come.