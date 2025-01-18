Get Ready to 'Make America United Again' As We're That Much Closer to the Inauguration

The weekend is here, and we're that much closer to President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration. Team Trump is working to get the American people hyped about Monday's big day with a video series, and Townhall was granted an exclusive sneak peak on how Trump promises to "Make America United Again!"

As Trump declares in the video how "we're going to usher in a new golden age of American success for the citizens of every race, religion, color, and creed," footage of him appearing at various rallies and events is shown. "And to all Americans, whether you are Republican, Democrat, Independent, conservative or liberal, or you have no label whatsoever, it makes no difference, our movement, it belongs to you, it belongs to our country," Trump continues, as inspirational music played throughout the video.

Trump's chances for unifying the country indeed look good, especially after four years of the Biden-Harris administration. President Joe Biden received low marks from the American people when it comes to his ability to bring people together, even at the start of his term.

While Biden is leaving office as a particularly unpopular president, as even a recent CNN poll admits, and will be someone who Americans believe will be regarded as having had a "poor" presidency, according to Gallup, Trump's numbers are going up. Not only is he faring better in the polls than he did during his first term, but his ratings are better than ever. The latest data from Cygnal also shows that Americans are indeed excited about the various key issues he's priortizing. There's a mandate there to be sure

We also can't forget that not only did Trump handily win the presidency once more in 2024 against Vice President Kamala Harris as the replacement Democratic nominee, which included winning all seven swing states, he won the popular vote this time. It's a feat a Republican hasn't achieved since 2004. Whether one voted for him or not, though, this is also a president who is determined to unite the American people.

Follow along with Townhall on Monday as we cover Trump's inauguration for his second term, even with the extremely cold weather bringing the event indoors.