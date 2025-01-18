The NYT Details the Dem Plot to Oust Joe Biden...and It's a Doozy
CBS News Mulling Settling $10 Billion Lawsuit With Trump
On Eve of Trump's Inauguration, Appeals Court Rules This Obama-era Illegal Alien Program...
'That's 50': With This Senator's Announcement, Hegseth Picks Up Enough Votes for Confirmat...
The Rise of Modern Leftism, Part Three
Deportation: Past, Present, and Future
Scapegoating Climate to Hide Callous Government Malfeasance
Los Angeles Burns and Governor Newsom and Mayor Bass Fiddle
Trump’s Mandate is Backed by Popular Support. Here’s the Data to Prove It.
Smokescreen by Tehran Political Proxies
The Reason for the Post-Covid Lack of Trust in Doctors’ Advice
House Democrats Refuse to Support a Bill That Would Deport Illegal Aliens Who...
Veterans Deserve SkillBridge, Not H1-B
Has the West Given Up on Winning?
Tipsheet

Get Ready to 'Make America United Again' As We're That Much Closer to the Inauguration

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  January 18, 2025 8:00 AM
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

The weekend is here, and we're that much closer to President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration. Team Trump is working to get the American people hyped about Monday's big day with a video series, and Townhall was granted an exclusive sneak peak on how Trump promises to "Make America United Again!" 

Advertisement

As Trump declares in the video how "we're going to usher in a new golden age of American success for the citizens of every race, religion, color, and creed," footage of him appearing at various rallies and events is shown. "And to all Americans, whether you are Republican, Democrat, Independent, conservative or liberal, or you have no label whatsoever, it makes no difference, our movement, it belongs to you, it belongs to our country," Trump continues, as inspirational music played throughout the video. 

Trump's chances for unifying the country indeed look good, especially after four years of the Biden-Harris administration. President Joe Biden received low marks from the American people when it comes to his ability to bring people together, even at the start of his term

While Biden is leaving office as a particularly unpopular president, as even a recent CNN poll admits, and will be someone who Americans believe will be regarded as having had a "poor" presidency, according to Gallup, Trump's numbers are going up. Not only is he faring better in the polls than he did during his first term, but his ratings are better than ever. The latest data from Cygnal also shows that Americans are indeed excited about the various key issues he's priortizing. There's a mandate there to be sure

Recommended

The NYT Details the Dem Plot to Oust Joe Biden...and It's a Doozy Matt Vespa
Advertisement

We also can't forget that not only did Trump handily win the presidency once more in 2024 against Vice President Kamala Harris as the replacement Democratic nominee, which included winning all seven swing states, he won the popular vote this time. It's a feat a Republican hasn't achieved since 2004. Whether one voted for him or not, though, this is also a president who is determined to unite the American people. 

Follow along with Townhall on Monday as we cover Trump's inauguration for his second term, even with the extremely cold weather bringing the event indoors. 

Tags: DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The NYT Details the Dem Plot to Oust Joe Biden...and It's a Doozy Matt Vespa
CBS News Mulling Settling $10 Billion Lawsuit With Trump Matt Vespa
LAFD Whistleblowers Sound Off. No Wonder Why the LA Fires Got Out of Hand. Matt Vespa
On Eve of Trump's Inauguration, Appeals Court Rules This Obama-era Illegal Alien Program Is Unlawful Matt Vespa
Melania Trump Slams Obamas for ‘Withholding’ Key Info During Transition Sarah Arnold
'That's 50': With This Senator's Announcement, Hegseth Picks Up Enough Votes for Confirmation Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The NYT Details the Dem Plot to Oust Joe Biden...and It's a Doozy Matt Vespa
Advertisement