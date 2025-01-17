These Are the Bibles Trump Will Use for His Second Inauguration
Trump's Inauguration Will Be Moved Indoors

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  January 17, 2025 12:00 PM
Brandon Bell/Pool via AP

Editor's note: This story has been updated to include a statement from President-elect Donald Trump.

President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration is expected to be moved indoors due to “dangerously cold temperatures” projected for the District of Columbia, according to multiple reports. 

CNN noted that plans are underway to have Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance sworn into office inside the US Capitol Rotunda. Additionally, discussions regarding where to hold the inaugural parade and other celebrations are still underway.

Trump’s team has reportedly been in talks to hold some of the Inauguration Day festivities at Capitol One arena, where he is holding a rally the day prior. 

Two people with knowledge of the situation told The New York Times that this change would mean “far fewer people are able to watch the moment when Mr. Trump officially becomes the 47th president, leaving it to those indoors and those watching on television.”

The Times reported that temperatures are projected to hit a low of 11 degrees and a high of only 23 degrees.

The last time this occurred was former President Ronald Reagan’s second inauguration.

ABC News reported that Trump’s inauguration is expected to be “the coldest in 40 years.” 

“An arctic front will pass by Washington, D.C., on Sunday night and winds will pick up out of the northwest, ushering in arctic air,” the outlet added. “Monday's temperature will be at its highest -- about 25 degrees -- when the clock strikes Inauguration Day at midnight. Throughout the course of the day, the temperature will slowly fall.”

At noon, when Trump is sworn in, it will be about 18 degrees. Due to wind chill, this will feel like 5 degrees.

After the reports broke, Trump confirmed the news on Truth Social.

"I have ordered the Inauguration Address, in addition to prayers and other speeches, to be delivered in the United States Capitol Rotunda, as was used by Ronald Reagan in 1985, also because of very cold weather. The various Dignitaries and Guests will be brought into the Capitol. This will be a very beautiful experience for all, and especially for the large TV audience!" he wrote.
 
"We will open Capital One Arena on Monday for LIVE viewing of this Historic event, and to host the Presidential Parade. I will join the crowd at Capital One, after my Swearing In. All other events will remain the same, including the Victory Rally at Capital One Arena, on Sunday at 3 P.M. (Doors open at 1 P.M.—Please arrive early!), and all three Inaugural Balls on Monday evening," he added.


