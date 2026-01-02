‘Seize the Streets’: Exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi Issues Bold Call as Iran Revolts

Iran is in its sixth day of widespread uprisings against Ayatollah Khamenei and the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Over the summer, Operation Midnight Hammer dealt a tremendous blow to the IRGC and the nation's nuclear program. Coupled with a collapsing economy, Iranians are fed up.

As Townhall reported earlier today, there have been fiery protests in several cities, including Tehran, Kraj, Malard, Isfahan, Najafabad, Fooladshahr, and Shiraz.

At least two protesters were killed in Lordegan, and human rights groups say several more have been killed in other cities. President Trump threw his support behind the revolution, telling the Iranian leadership the United States is "locked and loaded" should they harm the protesters.

Now, Reza Pahlavi, the eldest son of the former Crown Prince Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, who was overthrown in the 1979 Iranian Revolution, took to X to post instructions for the people, and specifically addressing the people of Tehran.

هم‌میهنانم،



امروز می‌خواهم تصویر روشن‌تری از آنچه برای به زیر کشیدن این رژیم لازم و ضروری است، با شما در میان بگذارم. سخن من به ویژه با مردم تهران است که با شجاعت خود، دور تازه خیزش ملی را آغاز کردند.



جمهوری اسلامی می‌کوشد از شکل‌گیری تجمعات در تهران جلوگیری کند؛ زیرا به‌خوبی… pic.twitter.com/VpUtl4YmzI — Reza Pahlavi (@PahlaviReza) January 2, 2026

"My fellow compatriots," Pahlavi wrote, "Today, I want to share with you a clearer picture of what is necessary and essential to bring down this regime. My words are especially addressed to the people of Tehran, who with their courage have initiated this new wave of the national uprising. The Islamic Republic is striving to prevent the formation of gatherings in Tehran; because it well knows that the seizure of the streets of Tehran and other major cities will seriously accelerate its downfall."

The post continued, "The Islamic Republic is striving to prevent the formation of gatherings in Tehran; because it well knows that the seizure of the streets of Tehran and other major cities will seriously accelerate its downfall. To achieve this, first we must all overcome our fear and realize that if we seize the streets, the regime will quickly lose its ability and will to repress."

And then Pahlavi provided instructions on how to "seize the streets."

"The solution is to go, in the form of small and cohesive groups of friends and family members, to the nearest street of your residence, find each other, and then hand in hand move toward the central streets of the city," Pahlavi wrote. "I confidently say that with the formation of a massive crowd of millions, the regime's repressive forces will not have the ability to stand firm. Many of them will retreat, and some will even join the people."

"The seizure of the streets of Tehran and major cities with the massive presence of people is a vital step and a complement to the bravery of the people who have courageously stood against the repressive forces in smaller cities. I ask all of you to share this message with your friends and prepare for such a great event."

"We will take back and rebuild Iran together," he added.

"For the first time since 1979, Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi has given a direct instruction to Iranians on the streets to march to the centre of the capital in Tehran and take full control until the fall of the regime," noted Tousi TV.

🚨 BREAKING: Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi leads the revolution



For the first time since 1979, Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi has given a direct instruction to Iranians on the streets to march to the centre of the capital in Tehran and take full control until the fall of the regime. https://t.co/jVY5xIPgBa — Tousi TV (@TousiTVOfficial) January 2, 2026

In an interview with the network, Pahlavi said that Iran is not like Libya or other states that failed after a revolution.

"It's important to explain to the whole world that the scenario of changing Iran has no resemblance to poorly managed changes of regime in other countries in our immediate neighborhood," Pahlavi said. "Unlike Iraq, which was the result of a foreign attack, or involved boots on the ground, or was financed by taxpayers...in our scenario, we're neither calling for a foreign intervention nor are we calling for foreign resources."

"We say our army on the ground are the Iranian people," Pahlavi said.

Earlier, Pahlavi thanked President Trump for his leadership, writing in a separate post on X, "President Trump, thank you for your strong leadership and support of my compatriots. This warning you have issued to the criminal leaders of the Islamic Republic gives my people greater strength and hope—hope that, at last, a President of the United States is standing firmly by their side."

President Trump, thank you for your strong leadership and support of my compatriots. This warning you have issued to the criminal leaders of the Islamic Republic gives my people greater strength and hope—hope that, at last, a President of the United States is standing firmly by… https://t.co/1H12Z77uCE pic.twitter.com/G3TyrkJTy6 — Reza Pahlavi (@PahlaviReza) January 2, 2026

"As they risk their lives to end this regime’s 46 year reign of chaos and terror, they send me with a responsibility and a message: to seek the relationship Iran once had with America that brought peace and prosperity to the Middle East. I have the plan for stable transition for Iran and the support of my people to get it done. With your leadership of the free world, we can leave a legacy of lasting peace," the post concluded.

With the Ayatollah's regime on edge and Iranians taking to the streets, the coming hours and days could determine the course of Iran. Does the Ayatollah and the IRGC still have control or have the people gained momentum in ousting the regime? Only time will tell, but it seems that — unlike 2009 and 2022 — there is a clear message, the opposition is unified, and Pahlavi is pushing for the Iranian people to take back their country.

This also has global implications. Iran is the world's leading state sponsor of terrorism and the spread of Islamism around the globe. The fall of the IRGC and Ayatollah could fracture that entire movement.

