Another Canadian Politician Weighs In on Trump's Comments About Making Canada the 51st State

For over a month now, President-elect Donald Trump has been mentioning plans to make Canada the 51st state. It's a plan that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who announced on Monday that he will resign, has not been too thrilled with. What about Trudeau's likely replacement, though, Pierre Poilievre, the head of the Conservative Party in Canada?

It turns out Poilievre is not a fan, either, as he made clear in a post shared to X in Tuesday in no uncertain terms.

"Canada will never be the 51st state. Period," his post began, as he also stressed how Canada is its own country. "We are a great and independent country," such a post added.

From there, his post mentioned specific details about Canada and relations with the United States, with Poilievre's post concluding with a reminder that they "we will put Canada First." Such a post also called out how the "weak and pathetic NDP-Liberal government has failed to make these obvious points," turning it into a campaign pitch of sorts.

"I will fight for Canada.When I am Prime Minister, we will rebuild our military and take back control of the border to secure both Canada and the U.S. We will take back control of our Arctic to keep Russia and China out," his post read at one point. "We will axe taxes, slash red tape and rapidly green-light massive resource projects to bring home paycheques and production to our country."

Such a post has brought in approximately 20,000 replies, with many trolling the likely future prime minister to still insist that Canada will be part of the United States, either as the 51st state or perhaps a territory. "Get ready, Governor Polievre," read a reply from one user, using a title that Trump has used for Trudeau. Poilievre also put out the same post in French on Tuesday, which brought in close to 800 replies.

Weeks after he was elected last November, Trump announced he would be enacting tariffs on Canada and Mexico for problems with their "Open Borders," as well as China. Trudeau quickly flew down to Mar-a-Lago to meet with Trump the day after Thanksgiving last year. It was days later that Trump's comments about making Canada the 51st state came up, in response to how Trudeau reacted to tariffs.

Not all Canadians seem opposed to the idea, however, as "Shark Tank" Kevin O'Leary has indicated to Fox News that together, the nation would be "the most powerful nation on earth." He's also said that half of Canadians agree with their country becoming part of the United States.

Trump also has his sights set on having Greenland become part of the United States, taking back the Panama Canal, and renaming the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America.