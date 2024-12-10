Trump Mocks Trudeau As Canada’s ‘Governor’

This week, President-elect Donald Trump mocked Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau by calling him the “governor” of the “Great State of Canada.”

“It was a pleasure to have dinner the other night with Governor Justin Trudeau of the Great State of Canada. I look forward to seeing the Governor again soon so that we may continue our in depth talks on Tariffs and Trade, the results of which will be truly spectacular for all!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

This came after reports broke that Trump told Trudeau that if he has an issue with the tariffs that he plans to impose, Canada could join the United States.

Townhall covered how Trudeau flew to Florida unannounced after Trump threatened to impose tariffs on Canada and Mexico over their shortcomings when it comes to illegal immigration and the flow of illegal drugs from these countries into the states.

According to Fox News, Trump told Trudeau that Canada has failed their citizens and U.S. citizens by allowing large amounts of so-called “asylum seekers” and drugs to come across the border.

Reportedly, Trudeau said at an event held by the Halifax Chamber of Commerce that Americans “are beginning to wake up to the real reality that tariffs on everything from Canada would make life a lot more expensive.”

Before this, the two leaders spoke on the phone, which Trudeau describes as a “good call.” They both claimed that the meeting at Mar-a-Lago was “productive” as well.