Tipsheet

Don Jr. Is Heading to Greenland Today

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  January 07, 2025 9:00 AM
AP Photo/John Raoux

Donald Trump Jr. is visiting Greenland just weeks after his father argued “ownership and control” of the autonomous island “is an absolute necessary” for U.S. national security.

"I am hearing that the people of Greenland are 'MAGA,'" Trump said on Truth Social, sharing a video. "My son, Don Jr, and various representatives, will be traveling there to visit some of the most magnificent areas and sights. Greenland is an incredible place, and the people will benefit tremendously if, and when, it becomes part of our Nation. We will protect it, and cherish it, from a very vicious outside World. MAKE GREENLAND GREAT AGAIN!" 

This is not the first time Trump has made the case for ownership of Greenland. He floated the idea in 2019, but at the time, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen dismissed the notion as “absurd.”  

Following Trump's renewed talk about Greenland, the Danish king updated the royal coat of arms to feature Greenland more prominently in what some believe is a direct response to the president-elect. 

For 500 years, previous Danish royal coats of arms have featured three crowns, the symbol of the Kalmar Union between Denmark, Norway and Sweden, which was led from Denmark between 1397 and 1523. They are also an important symbol of its neighbour Sweden.

But in the updated version, the crowns have been removed and replaced with a more prominent polar bear and ram than previously, to symbolise Greenland and the Faroe Islands respectively.

The move comes at a time of increased tension over Greenland and its relations with Denmark, which continues to control its foreign and security policy. (The Guardian

In a podcast on Monday, Don Jr. said he was "not buying Greenland" but would be going on a "very long, personal day trip" there on Tuesday. 

Tags: DONALD TRUMP

